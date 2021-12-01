We Need To Talk About Michelle's Heartbreaking Hometowns Elimination

Once The Bachelorette reaches the hometown date portion of a season, you know things are serious. For Michelle Young, she was feeling the pressure of being down to her final four guys and meeting their families, knowing a final rose is just around the corner. This week is always a make-or-break time on The Bachelorette and this season, unfortunately for Rodney Mathews, it was break time. Rodney was eliminated from The Bachelorette Season 18, marking a heartbreaking end to his journey with Michelle.

Rodney was a bit of an underdog this season, or at least that’s how a lot of the other guys saw him. The consensus among the men seemed to be that they were surprised Rodney received one of the first one-on-one dates. During that date, Michelle told Rodney she knew he was a little insecure about how he compared to the other men, but she assured him that she felt a strong connection with him. But, that connection wasn’t enough to make the relationship between Michelle and Rodney last.

Even though Michelle wasn’t feeling it with Rodney anymore, Rodney had wanted to fully commit to her. “I am definitely falling in love with Michelle,” he said during their hometown date. “I have no problem getting down on one knee and making her my fiancée.”

More to come...