Warning: Bachelorette finale spoilers follow. Well, congratulations are in order to all of Bachelor Nation. We made it to the end of yet another dramatic season of The Bachelorette, and this time with a happy ending. Season 18 Bachelorette Michelle Young ended her tenure as the lead by handing her final rose to Nayte Olukoya, and he responded by getting down on one knee and proposing. Michelle accepted Nayte’s proposal, and the two of them ended this Bachelorette season happily engaged. But now that the season is over and the cameras are off, fans are wondering whether Michelle and Nayte are still engaged after The Bachelorette.

Michelle and Nayte had a strong connection from the very start of this season when he received her first impression rose. From that point on, it was clear that Michelle had strong feelings for Nayte, but as the end of the season neared, she started to have doubts about how ready he was for an engagement. During his hometown date, Nayte’s parents expressed doubts about him being able to commit to marriage, and Michelle’s parents had some similar concerns during the finale. But, in the end, Michelle said, “There’s one person who I would be devastated to lose,” and that person turned out to be Nayte.

More to come...