Twitter Had Lots To Say About Chris S. Fully Spiraling On The Bachelorette

Some guys on The Bachelorette seem to just be looking for drama. After his controversial speech in the Nov. 9 episode of The Bachelorette, Chris Sutton made a bunch of enemies out of the other guys. Then, in the Nov. 16 episode, he was still upset about his time (or lack thereof) with Bachelorette Michelle Young. And when Chris S. started to spiral, Bachelorette fans on Twitter had some *big* reactions to his major attitude.

Chris S. got pretty obsessed with the idea that Michelle could be making a big mistake by pursuing Nayte Olukoya. He was convinced that Michelle should listen to his warnings, so when Nayte got a one-on-one date and Chris S. got a group date, Chris S. was pretty upset. Then, in the ongoing list of things that seem to set Chris S. off, there was the fact that Michelle didn’t carve out a specific time to hang out with him during said group date. Maybe Chris S. should have listened to his own advice from his speech in Week 4 when he told everyone they should give Michelle more attention; if he had sought out some time with Michelle himself instead of waiting for her, maybe he could have talked to her during the group date. Instead, Chris S. pouted and said he’s “sitting here feeling played by it all.”

Chris S. couldn’t contain his feelings that Nayte had “overshadowed” a lot of his experiences on The Bachelorette, so much so that he decided he needed to interrupt Nayte and Michelle’s one-on-one date to tell Michelle his thoughts. While Nayte and Michelle were in the middle of a romantic dinner, Chris S. showed up and asked to speak with Michelle privately. He told her, “I feel really insecure being here. I felt really disappointed last night. I didn’t get the chance to speak with you. To be honest, I felt really played by the whole situation.”

Chris S. went on to say he was upset Michelle didn’t seek out time with him after he made a speech for her last week, and that he felt like she wasn’t heeding his warnings. Michelle responded by saying that she was honestly taken off guard by the way Chris S. acted. “I do appreciate you wanting to look out for me, but at the same time I can speak for myself,” Michelle said. “And I want a man who is going stand and support me when I speak, and not a man who is going to speak for me”

Michelle didn’t waste another second with Chris S. and told him that she thought it was time to walk him out. After his spiral, Chris S. crashed and burned, and very quickly ended his time on The Bachelorette.

Season 18 of The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.