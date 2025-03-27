The drama surrounding Megan Fox’s pregnancy is reaching a boiling point on social media. After Fox’s ex Brian Austin Green shared some choice words with the press, the actor revealed Machine Gun Kelly recently contacted him via DM. Apparently, MGK wants Green to stay out of his and Fox’s business, and he isn’t afraid to make those boundaries very clear.

Green posted a direct message from MGK to his Instagram Stories on March 27. “Stop asking when our child is gonna be born,” MGK’s text read. Fox revealed she was pregnant with MGK’s baby in November 2024. Shortly after the announcement, the formerly engaged couple broke up, although MGK has hinted he is still on speaking terms with Fox and he’s excited to co-parent his new child with her. Fox has been predicted to give birth in March.

The musician’s message to Green continued by accusing him of leaking personal information about Fox’s pregnancy to the media. “You the FEDS,” MGK wrote, puncuating the statement with the rat and cop emojis. “Quit calling TMZ and focus on that apology you owe me for speaking on my name in public. You chose the wrong one to f*ck with mr. child star. Go back to cereal commercials.”

MGK is most likely referring to the interview Green had with TMZ in December shortly after the news of his breakup with Fox broke. At the time, the outlet asked Green about rumors that MGK had cheated on Fox, to which he simply the singer: “Grow up.” “That’s a shame,” Green said at the time. “I don’t know the facts of it, but if that’s the case, it’s a tragic situation and I wouldn’t wish that on anybody.”

While Green didn’t directly respond to MGK’s accusations, he did take issue with a choice insult that the singer hurled his way.

“I didn’t know ‘child actor’ was something bad,” Green wrote beneath the screenshot. “Leo, careful. He may be coming for you next,” he added, referencing Leonardo DiCaprio’s beginnings as a young actor.

Neither Fox nor MGK have publicly revealed when their baby will enter the world yet. It sounds like Green will just have to wait to find out with the rest of us.