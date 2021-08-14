Kourtney Shut Down An IG Commenter Who Claimed She's Pregnant In New Pics

Kourtney showed off her fierce side by clapping back at a body shamer. When the celeb posted an Instagram picture of herself posing in her walk-in closet, one IG user thought she might be pregnant. Well, Kourtney Kardashian quickly shut down pregnancy rumors on Instagram after the offensive comment, and her reaction was priceless.

It all began when Kardashian uploaded a thread of closet selfies on Friday, Aug. 13, pictured in a black bralette and a red dress pulled halfway up. "Say hi to my closet,” the celeb captioned the pics. A few commenters began speculating Kardashian could be pregnant in the pics, but one specifically said, “She's pregnant” with such authority, the star stepped in. Kardashian quickly clapped back, “I'm a woman with a BODY.”

Although the star is already a mom to 11-year-old Mason, 9-year-old Penelope, and 6-year-old Reign from her previous on-and-off relationship with Scott Disick, she hasn’t made any hints about having another baby. She’s currently dating Travis Barker, but she hasn’t revealed if she wants more kids or not. Regardless, it looks like she and Barker are having a blast doing their thing.

Recently, Kardashian had to quarantine with Barker for 10 days. It wasn’t clear why they needed to quarantine, but fans suspect it could’ve been COVID-related. However, it certainly didn’t look like their time together was a chore. Kardashian shared a topless Instagram Story of herself in the bathroom with Barker on Aug. 4 and then uploaded a thread of photos from her quar experience to Instagram, too.

Kardashian and Barker first sparked dating rumors when eagle-eyed fans spotted them posting similar IG Stories updates in Palm Springs in January 2021. Then, by the time February rolled around, the Poosh founder uploaded a pic of her holding Barker’s hand, and the rest is history. The chemistry between the two stars is wild. I mean, Barker even got Kardashian’s first name tattooed on his chest in April, so their whirlwind romance appears to be pretty darn serious.

Other antics the couple has decided to share with the world include Barker giving his boo a haircut and their ever-evolving vampire comments (Kardashian said she wanted to suck his blood). There have also been some engagement and wedding rumors, which first came up around July 11 when Kardashian’s stylist, Glen Coco, shared a thread of IG photos suggesting as much. “…NOWWW I understand why ppl tie the knot in Vegas,” wrote the stylist. “There’s nothing like love AND a good time.”

No one has confirmed whether the pair was secretly married or not, but it raised a major question.

A source close to the couple also told Us Weekly an engagement wasn’t far off for the celebs. “An engagement could be right around the corner for Kourtney and Travis,” the insider told the publication on June 16. “The engagement would be very over the top since Travis loves impressing her. I wouldn’t be surprised if it took place at their favorite place in the world, Disneyland, in front of the kids and family.” (Read: Kardashian wearing the Minnie veil ears? Hmm).

Whatever stage Kardashian and her boo Barker are in their relationship, it’s great to see the former KUWTK star remind people that body positivity is everything, and assuming someone is pregnant just from a random photo is a no-go.