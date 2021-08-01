Um, Kourtney Just Revealed Travis Cut A Lot Of Her Hair Off

Since becoming Instagram-official in February 2021, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker haven’t been shy about sharing their romance. From Barker tattooing Kourt’s name on his chest to her admitting she wants to suck her boyfriend’s blood, they’ve put it all out there. But in what may be the biggest sign of commitment yet, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum just let Barker give her a major haircut.

In a July 30 Instagram Story, Kardashian revealed that her drummer beau gave her a huge trim. “Haircuts by @travisbarker,” she captioned the pic, alongside a ton of freshly cut hair on her floor. I don’t think I’d let a non-professional do my hair, and I’m not part of one of the biggest reality TV families in history — that’s love, I guess! Kardashian has yet to show off her new look, but the amount of hair on the floor in the pic definitely promises a dramatic change.

This is just the latest sign that Kardashian and Barker relationship may be on the fast track. After almost five months of dating, it’s very possible the lovebirds are headed to the altar very soon.

“Kourtney and Travis have talked about marriage,” an insider reportedly told E! News. “It was an instant connection and bond ever since they became romantically involved. They are in it for the long haul. Everyone in the family adores Travis and their families mesh seamlessly. Kourtney is so close with Travis’s kids now and vice versa. They have become a family unit together and it’s special.”

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Some fans have even theorized that the pair already got hitched during a July 10 excursion to Las Vegas. While she and Barker were there, Kardashian’s stylist Glen Coco shared a carousel of couple photos on Instagram with the caption, “NOWWW I understand why ppl tie the knot in Vegas 💒🥲🖤 There’s nothing like love AND a good time 🥳.”

Then there’s the fact that Barker’s daughter Alabama Barker referred to Kardashian as her “stepmom” in a recent Instagram Live. Honestly, the secret wedding bell signs are all there! But even if that’s not true, what better way to show off your love than a DIY haircut and wannabe vampirism?!