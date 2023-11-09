Kim K Just Revealed Her First Tattoo & It's In A Secret Place

Kim Kardashian’s stance on tattoos has been very well-documented throughout the years... but she changed her tune recently. Back in 2009, Kardashian famously shot down the idea of ever getting inked, replying “You wouldn’t put a bumper sticker on a Bentley” when asked if she’d get a tattoo. But nearly 15 years later, Kardashian revealed she’s gotten her first tattoo, and she’s actually had it for two full years before anyone knew about it.

“I finally put a bumper sticker on a Bentley,” Kardashian said in the Nov. 9 episode of The Kardashians, pulling down her bottom lip to reveal an infinity sign tattoo. Because the ink is on the inside of her lip, it’s impossible to see without Kardashian showing it off herself. It’s so well-hidden that Kardashian has actually had it for a couple years and only her closest friends knew the secret.

Kardashian revealed she got the tat on a whim with her friends the night she hosted Saturday Night Live in October 2021. “Me and all my friends got matching tattoos and everyone got them on their hands and I was like, ‘There's not a shot I will get a tattoo,’” Kardashian recalled, as footage played of the businesswoman entering a tattoo parlor in the pink bodysuit she wore on SNL. “This is how you celebrate SNL, with a little tattoo at 4:30 in the morning,” Kardashian concluded.

Hulu

Of course, that was a special night for Kardashian in more ways than one. It was also the start of her romance with Pete Davidson, whom she kissed on air during one of the sketches that night. Davidson would go on to get multiple tattoos in honor of Kardashian, including body art of her name and the phrase “My girl is a lawyer.” However, their relationship only lasted about a year — they broke up in August 2022.

Davidson may be used to seeing tats all over his body, but Kardashian still gets surprised when she remembers she has a tattoo. Her infinity sign is so well-concealed that Kardashian admitted she often forgets about it.

“No one knows, no one sees it, I forget,” Kardashian said. “But every once in a while, I'll be flossing my teeth and I'll see black and I'll go, ‘What's this black thing?’”