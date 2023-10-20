Kim Said She Has An “Age Limit” For Her Next Relationship After Pete

Season 3 of The Kardashians has been one big therapy session for Kim Kardashian. Since the season’s premiere, she’s reflected on her past romance with Pete Davidson — sweet and not-so-sweet moments in all. Now that she’s in her single era, it sounds like that relationship inspired a new rule for her next partner: She’s done with the age gaps. Sorry, Kete.

In the Oct. 19 episode of The Kardashians, Kim and a few friends flew to London to attend an Arsenal F.C. soccer game. Before the visit, the group teased that “cute guys” might show up to the event, and Kim made it clear that she’s looking for something different than her last relationship.

“Why are you all looking at me? I have age limits, guys,” she said.“I need just a little more age appropriate. I need [someone in their] 40’s.” One of Kim’s friends suggested the new rule was because of her time dating Pete. “You're like, ‘After my last experience, I have age limits,’” the friend joked.

Later in the episode, Kim revealed that her friends were eager to see her back on the dating scene. However, she’s taking her time in finding her new beau. “When you're single and all your friends are married, it’s like you have ‘desperation’ written on your face and everyone under the sun wants to hook you up with someone,” she said in a confessional. “I'm genuinely OK just being by myself for a minute, and the right situation will come my way.”

While this age gap rule is a gleaming addition to her MANifest requirements, it’s also a nod to her relationship with Pete. The former couple, who began dating in October 2021 after meeting on Saturday Night Live that month, had a 13-year age difference: Kim was 41 while Pete was 28. It seems their age difference didn’t bother Kim at the time, as she told E! in April 2022 that it’s all about the “vibes.”

“Whatever good vibes are, that’s what you should go for. If it’s older, younger, doesn’t even matter,” Kim told the outlet. She then subtly referenced her relationship with Pete, saying: “But younger... I'm not mad at it.”

Four months after addressing their age gap, the duo split in August 2022. At the time, sources revealed the “different lifestyles” that came with their 13-year age difference and being long distanced dimmed their connection; however, they left off on good terms.

Kim’s desire to enjoy her single-hood also speaks to her nine-month romance with Pete. In a July 2023 episode of the Hulu series, the SKIMS founder shared she didn’t give herself enough time to “heal” from her divorce from Kanye West, and that she jumped into a relationship with Pete a bit too soon.