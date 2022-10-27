Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson might (emphasis on might) be broken up, but Kete fans have been revisiting their relationship throughout Season 2 of The Kardashians. During the Oct. 27 episode, Kardashian shared how Davidson was supporting her during the show’s first season, and the note he sent her for the premiere was so sweet.

“Congrats on your new show and season! I’m so incredibly happy for you and proud of you!! Love Aladdin,” Davidson wrote to her, per Page Six. A sweet reference to their first (stage) kiss! What could be better? Of course, the note didn’t arrive on its own. The former Saturday Night Live star sent Kardashian a huge bouquet of white roses to celebrate The Kardashians premiere, as every good boyfriend should.

For the premiere on April 7, Davidson joined Kardashian, but the couple decided not to walk the red carpet together. “Pete is actually my plus one and I am excited. We are not doing the red carpet,” she explained during the episode. “I am going to walk it with my sisters. But this is my thing, and he is just going to support.”

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

During the episode, Kardashian also teased her then-boyfriend for all of his styling requirements ahead of the premiere. “Who knew he was such a diva? We have a grooming team, a styling team and a tailor. Isn’t that funny?” she joked. “I thought he would go in a hoodie.” The Kardashians star also sent Davidson a voice note: “Your stylist team is all ready for you for a fitting.”

So... are things really over for these two? Aladdin and Jasmine end up together in the end, right? According to one source, all hope is not lost for Kete fans. “Pete and Kim still keep in touch,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight on Oct. 24. “It wasn't a bad fallout or breakup, so things are good between them and they've remained in contact.”

Plus, according to The Sun, Kardashian and Davidson “shared a secret sleepover” when she was in New York in early October. “Pete visited Kim at her room and the next day Kim was seen sneaking out a back entrance of the hotel in a disguise and hopped in a waiting Escalade to visit Pete on Staten Island,” the outlet’s insider claimed.

If this account is true, there just might be more love notes in their future.