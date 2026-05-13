Jesse Rutherford has a lot of people talking about some suspicious social media activity recently. The singer, who dated Billie Eilish from 2022 to 2023, was caught in 4K by a TikToker who posted a video reminiscing on the former relationship on May 11. The fan shared proof that Rutherford had saved the romantic video to his favorites, which prompted The Neighbourhood frontman to explain himself in the comments.

The TikTok edit highlighted how fans who shipped Eilish and Rutherford miss the pair’s energy together three years after their split. After it was pointed out that Rutherford favorited the clip, he claimed that the move was accidental: “lol slippery ahh thumb,” he wrote under the creator’s post.

Suspiciously, Rutherford’s favorite came just a couple days after Eilish and her boyfriend Nat Wolff made their red carpet debut at the premiere of Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour on May 6. Eilish and Wolff officially confirmed their romance last summer, and even sparked some engagement rumors at the Grammys earlier this year — although, they’ve still managed to keep their relationship very private.

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Before she started seeing Wolff, Eilish dated Rutherford for about half a year from the fall of 2022 to the summer of 2023. While they were together, Eilish and Rutherford courted controversy by poking fun at the significant age gap between them. Rutherford was 31 at the start of their relationship, a full ten years older than the then-21-year-old Eilish. As a wink to the discourse their age gap was causing, Eilish dressed as a baby for Halloween alongside Rutherford dressed as an old man.

The former couple ended things in May 2023, with reps reporting that they split “amicably” and “remain good friends.” That was called into question a few months later when Rutherford released a pointed song seemingly inspired by Eilish. However, Eilish confirmed at the time that she was still “very very good friends” with Rutherford, and had even showed up to support her ex releasing the questionable song.