See Finneas' Response To Billie & Jesse Rutherford's 10-Year Age Gap

TikTok isn’t known for pulling any punches — a lesson that Finneas now knows. On Dec. 26, a TikToker duetted one of Finneas’ videos, where he criticized the current trend of kids pranking their parents by pretending their favorite celebrity died. “Oh, well. Your sister’s dating a 31-year-old man, and your music’s sh*tty so,” the TikTok account @gaybutboring responded to him. The comments — though seemingly unrelated to the musician’s initial video — prompted Finneas’ to share his thoughts on Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford’s age gap.

“I want my sister to be happy and safe and she is a 21 year old adult perfectly entitled to make her own life decisions,” Finneas commented on @gaybutboring’s video. In November, he had similar words for E! when asked about their relationship. “Listen, as long as she's happy, I'm happy.”

On TikTok, the comments section quickly filled with people noting Finneas’ reply. “The fact he commented LMFAO he’s so mad,” one wrote after seeing his response. Another wrote, “I did not expect to see HIM COMMENTING😭😭.”

Eilish and Rutherford have been dating since October, and their significant age gap has been the subject of criticism ever since they were first spotted together. As one fan on TikTok put it, “No Billie plz nooooo.”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Eilish also appears to be unbothered by her fans’ concerns. (For Halloween, the duo did a couples costume: Eilish dressed as a baby while Rutherford went as an old man, seemingly a reference to their age gap.)

On Nov. 28, Eilish defended her and Rutherford’s romance during an interview with Vanity Fair. “I just am really inspired by this person, and, you know, he’s inspired by me. It’s really cool, and I’m really excited and I’m really happy about it,” she told the outlet. As for the critics, she added, “Say what you need to say, but, like, I am in control right now. I did this. I managed to get my life to a point where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f*cking f*cker alive, but pulled his *ss! Are you kidding me? Can we just [get a] round of applause for me?”