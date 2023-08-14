Billie Eilish has had one interesting summer. The singer was one of many artists to join the Barbie universe in July. Well, not as an *actual* cast member, but she slipped into her finest Sad Barbie cosplay for the film’s soundtrack. Then, two months before, Eilish ended her seven-month relationship with Jesse Rutherford. Their sudden breakup surprised fans, and led many to wonder if they were on good terms. Eilish recently offered some insight to her dating life and where she stands with her ex. Fortunately, it seems pretty lighthearted.

On Aug. 12, Eilish hosted a Q&A session on her Instagram Stories. There, many fans swarmed (no pun intended) to ask her questions about her career and personal life, including her quiet breakup with Rutherford. In one slide, one fan simply wrote “Jesse???” and Eilish’s response was just as straightforward.

“Very very good friends only. My homie forever,” the singer wrote alongside a heart and hugging emoji. Eilish’s response echoes her team’s statement concerning their breakup in May. At the time, they confirmed to Page Six the duo “split amicably and remain good friends.”

The former duo soft launched their relationship with a few public outings in October 2022. According to TMZ, Eilish and Rutherford (the lead singer of The Neighbourhood) were seen kissing over long dinners at Crossroads Kitchen and their trip to Universal Studios in Los Angeles. They then confirmed their relationship in November, where they attended the LACMA Gala in their matching Gucci sets.

Eilish and Rutherford’s relationship became a hotbed for controversy, as many fans couldn’t look over the large age gap between the two. Rutherford, 31, is a full decade older than Eilish, 21. The couple seemingly addressed their age gap with their Halloween costumes, which Eilish shared weeks after their red carpet debut. In the rather cringe carousel of photos, the Happier Than Ever singer dressed as a baby while Rutherford went as an old man.

Despite the backlash, the couple continued their romance and supported one another after their split. On Aug. 11, a day before her Instagram Q&A, Eilish was all-smiles at a release party for Rutherford’s latest mixtape. While it appears the exes are on good terms, it seems Eilish’s not looking to rush into another relationship. In another slide of her Q&A, a fan asked the singer if she was “dating anyone?” to which Eilish wrote, “NO SIRRRRRRR.”

That’s not the only lighthearted news Eilish dropped in her Q&A. The singer also revealed she’s working on a new album by showing a photo of her in the studio. With her still beaming in her Happier Than Ever era, this new roster of music might be just as riveting.