Billie Eilish & Nat Wolff Spark Engagement Rumors At The Grammys

Billie Eilish usually doesn’t bring a date to her awards season functions, but she changed things up for the 2026 Grammys. The singer was cuddled up with her boyfriend, Nat Wolff, all night long. And the couple may have also taken the opportunity to subtly reveal just how serious their relationship has become.

Wolff was in full supportive boyfriend mode throughout the ceremony, giving Eilish a big hug and sweet forehead kiss after she was announced as the winner for Song of the Year. But it wasn’t just the couple’s cute gestures that caught the eyes of fans. Eilish was also sporting an eye-catching accessory at the event. Several photos from the Grammys show Eilish with a ring on her engagement finger.

Eilish didn’t address if the ring was merely a fashion statement or something more meaningful, but given how private she and Wolff have been about their relationship, it wouldn’t be very surprising if they did get engaged but decided to keep it hush-hush.

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This potential update comes about eight months after Eilish and Wolff confirmed their romance with a romantic kiss on an Italian balcony. Prior to that PDA, the two were heavily rumored to be an item, but they avoided making things publicly official.

They first met and became friends in 2023, and then became collaborators. Wolff’s band opened for Eilish’s Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour in 2024, and he also starred as the love interest in Eilish’s music video for “Chihiro.” Eilish also produced Wolff’s 2024 single “Soft Kissing Hour.”

The couple has largely been able to keep their romance out of the limelight, which is what makes their Grammys date such a surprising exception. Perhaps Eilish and Wolff are now ready to let their fans in on their love story a bit more — especially if there really is a wedding sometime in the future. The only thing we know for sure right now is that these birds of a feather are sticking together.