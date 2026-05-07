Billie Eilish is joining artists like Taylor Swift and Beyoncé with her very own concert film. Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour Live in 3D is landing in theaters on May 8, and thanks to Instagram, I was lucky enough to be invited to the Los Angeles premiere on May 6.

Before hitting the blue carpet, some of Eilish’s biggest fans were treated to a party at LULU Restaurant near the Hammer Museum with a themed drink menu and puppy pen of adoptable dogs. In between bites of vegan hors d'oeuvres, I sat down with two superfans to chat about their love for Eilish and what Hit Me Hard and Soft really means for them.

For anyone who couldn’t make it to the premiere, here’s a peak inside Eilish’s big night.

Party With Billie’s Close Fans Only

The evening began at LULU, where my first stop was the bar to order a zero-proof gin and tonic aptly named the Hit Me Soft, before sitting down with Madison Wood (@woodmadii), a a longtime Eilish diehard. “I’ve been following Billie since 2021,” the 17-year-old says. The New York-based “super fan” was flown out for the premiere, and had a chance to meet Eilish’s mom, Maggie Baird, on the carpet. “I've stayed connected to Billie through all of her fans, especially the account @BillieEilishTours on Instagram,” Wood says. “I've made a lot of friends through them, because they post group chats for the concerts.”

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The anonymous creators behind @BillieEilishTours (which has over a million followers on IG) were also at the Close Fans Only meetup. “We get the sweetest DMs all the time from fans, like, ‘Thank you guys so much for what you're doing,’” they say. “My favorite memory is when we went to a Billie concert. We were standing outside, and we posted something. Suddenly, you hear, ‘Billie Eilish Tours just posted,’ and everyone was on their phone. That's my favorite thing that happens.”

One time we posted a video of her laughing, and she was like, ‘Why am I clapping like that?’

Even though Eilish doesn’t follow the fan account on IG (she doesn’t follow anyone), the “Birds of a Feather” singer has commented on their posts before. “One time we posted a video of her laughing, and she was like, ‘Why am I clapping like that?’”

Both Wood and Billie Eilish Tours were most excited to see their fave pop star IRL at the premiere later, but first, attendees at the party got an exclusive look at photos in Eilish’s camera roll thanks to IG’s Close Fans Only series. There were also dogs that guests could play with, inspired by the “puppy room” Eilish had backstage at every venue on her Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour. You could even add charms to a collar that would then be donated to a local shelter for rescue pups.

After chowing down on some spring rolls and sipping on our bubbly drinks, it was time to head over to the Westwood Village Theatre for the movie, so guests grabbed their tote bags with a signed vinyl from Eilish and started the 7-minute walk.

Billie Encouraged Fans To Get Up & Dance

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Instead of a red carpet, Eilish had a blue one to match her Hit Me Hard and Soft aesthetic. We all got to walk down, and take as many pics as we needed for IG before Eilish arrived. She didn’t just show up by herself, either. Eilish and boyfriend Nat Wolff hard launched their relationship on the carpet before she went down the press line solo.

I just want you to have fun and make memories.

During this time, I was enjoying drinks and light bites at the end of the carpet with the other invited guests, waiting for Eilish to make her way to us. Once all the interviews were done, it was time to go inside and enjoy the concert film with some popcorn. Before it played, Eilish and her co-director, James Cameron, gave a thank you speech. “I want to encourage you all, obviously watch the movie, but have fun and don’t be scared to sing along, scream, and I think you can dance,” says Eilish. “I just want you to have fun and make memories.”

I definitely had an unforgettable time dancing in my seat with new and old friends. It was, as Eilish sings, “the greatest.”