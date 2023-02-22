How To Get Tickets For TWICE’s Historic Ready To Be Tour

TWICE is going worldwide again, baby. The K-pop girl group recently announced they’re embarking on their fifth (!) world tour this spring. The roster of shows is in support of their upcoming mini album Ready To Be, which releases on Mar. 10. When TWICE member Chaeyoung told Nylon last month the group’s looking to go global in the next phase of their career, she meant it.

On Feb. 21, the singers shared the dates for the first part of their Ready To Be tour. Kicking off in mid-April, this thrilling excursion sees TWICE — comprising of members Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu — playing 17 arena shows across 14 cities. They’ll begin their worldwide trek in South Korea, Australia, and Japan before heading to the U.S. and Canada for nine shows. According to a press release, more shows will be released at a later date.

These tour stops are historic for TWICE, as they’ll be the first K-pop group in the U.S. to headline in MLB and NFL stadiums. They also held a similar title during their fourth world tour last year. According to Rolling Stone, the singers became the first female K-pop group to perform at a U.S. stadium after performing two nights at Los Angeles’ Banc of California Stadium in May 2022. Clearly, setting and breaking records are their forte.

Fans will be able to purchase tickets through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan sale, which is currently open for registration until March 8. Then, selected fans who receive an access code will be able to access the Verified Fan Onsale at a later date. If any additional tickets remain following the fan sale, a general sale will be announced at a later date, per the same press release.

This tour announcement comes a month after the K-pop veterans released their saucy English single, “Moonlight Sunrise.” Glimmering with glossy, R&B-inspired synths, TWICE explores the excitement of falling in love with cheeky lyrics and sultry twists on drinking. The singers dare their crushes to take a Tequila Sunrise shot on them under the moonlight, because there’s nothing steamier than a NSFW drinking game. Their range of whispery-sweet to warm vocals strutting against these arrangements is the cherry on top, especially when they offer those breathy high notes in the outro.

With a flirty single like “Moonlight Sunrise,” fans certainly won’t want to miss out hearing it live. Here’s more to know about TWICE’s upcoming tour, below.

When does TWICE’s tour begin?

TWICE’s world tour will kick off with two shows (Apr. 15 & 16) in Seoul, South Korea.

What will TWICE perform on tour?

Fans can expect to hear TWICE’s Ready To Be and possible tracks from their 2022 album, BETWEEN 1&2. So far, “Moonlight Sunrise,” serves as the lead single from their upcoming mini-album, so gear up to groove to that buttery chorus.

What are TWICE’s Ready to Be tour dates?

TWICE’s 17-date world tour begins in South Korea before trekking through Australia and Japan. The group will head stateside for nine shows in the U.S. and Canada, traveling to cities such as Los Angeles, Seattle, Toronto, Houston, and Chicago. The tour will wrap in Atlanta on July 9.

Apr. 15 & 16 in Seoul, KR at KSPO Dome

May 3 in Sydney, AU at Qudos Bank Arena

May 6 in Melbourne, AU at Rod Laver Arena

May 13 & 14 in Osaka, JP at Yanmar Stadium Nagai

May 20 & 21 in Tokyo, JP at Ajinomoto Stadium

June 10 in Los Angeles, CA at SoFi Stadium

June 13 in Oakland, CA at Oakland Arena

June 16 in Seattle, WA at Tacoma Dome

June 21 in Dallas, TX at Globe Life Field

June 24 in Houston, TX at Toyota Center

June 28 in Chicago, IL at United Center

July 2 in Toronto, ON at Scotiabank Arena

July 6 in East Rutherford, NJ at MetLife Stadium

July 9 in Atlanta, GA at Truist Park

When do tickets for TWICE’s world tour go on sale?

Fans can register for tickets through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan sale now. If any additional tickets remain after the Verified Fan sale ends, a general onsale will be announced at a later date. For ticketing information for shows in Korea, Australia, and Japan, visit your local event page.

This tour will certainly be a historic win for TWICE.