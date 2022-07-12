TWICE is getting ready to make another comeback. On Tuesday, July 12, the group announced they’ll be releasing their 11th mini-album, BETWEEN 1&2, this August. The project will mark their first Korean release of the year, so you can imagine how eager fans are to finally hear new music.

The group dropped their previous mini-album, Taste of Love, which featured their lead single “Alcohol-Free,” in June 2021. Four months later, the girls made their comeback with their third studio album, Formula of Love: O+T=<3, and the single “Scientist” in November 2021. TWICE hasn’t come out with another Korean project since then, but that will all change next month with the arrival of BETWEEN 1&2.

TWICE announced their mini-album at an especially exciting time. On July 11, JYP Entertainment confirmed all nine members of the group renewed their contracts with the agency ahead of their expiration this fall, which means the girls aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. As if that wasn’t enough, the group will release their fourth Japanese album, Celebrate, on July 27, before unveiling BETWEEN 1&2, just weeks later.

To celebrate (get it?) everything there is to come, check out all the details about TWICE’s next Korean mini-album below.

When is TWICE’s BETWEEN 1&2 coming out?

Between 1&2 will drop on Friday, Aug. 26, at 1 p.m. KST. (That’s 12 a.m. ET.)

How can I pre-order TWICE’s BETWEEN 1&2?

Fans can pre-order Between 1&2 starting on Tuesday, July 26, at 1 p.m. KST. JYP hasn’t revealed which retailers will have the album just yet, so keep an eye on TWICE’s social media pages for more info.

What is the tracklist for TWICE’s BETWEEN 1&2?

TWICE hasn’t shared the tracklist for their mini-album yet, either, but they’ll likely drop it sometime in the next few weeks.

Will TWICE go on another tour?

TWICE embarked on their fourth world tour, titled III, in Seoul on Dec. 24 and then wrapped up their concerts in Los Angeles on May 15. The group hasn’t revealed when they’ll tour again, but I’m crossing my fingers they’ll announce something soon.

Get ready ONCE, because TWICE is about to make their big return next month!