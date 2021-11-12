TWICE’s “Scientist” Music Video Is About Finding The Formula Of Love

It’s comeback time, ONCE! On Friday, Nov. 12, TWICE dropped their third full-length album, Formula of Love: O+T=<3, along with their lead single “Scientist” and its accompanying music video. The clip shows Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu as — you guessed it — scientists working in a lab. Following the release, fans celebrated the girls’ comeback on Twitter by praising their vocals, choreography, and stunning visuals in their new MV. Check out ONCE’s reactions toward TWICE’s “Scientist” music video below.

Ahead of the release of Formula of Love: O+T=<3, TWICE teased their latest era with their English-language single “The Feels.” The group dropped their song and music video for the track on Oct. 1 and surprised fans by announcing their new album on the same day. “2021 NOV — 3rd FULL ALBUM,” a poster read at the end of “The Feels” video.

TWICE officially announced the title of their upcoming project, Formula of Love: O+T=<3, on Oct. 8. Fans couldn’t wait to hear what more the group had to offer. On Nov. 12, TWICE officially returned with their newest single, “Scientist.” The song exceeded fans’ expectations. ONCE love how the lyrics are all about following your heart. “Love ain't a science, don't need no license,” TWICE sings on the track. “Let your heart lead you, what you, what you waiting for?”

In their “Scientist” music video, the members are seen wearing pastel-colored business attire as they try to work together to find the formula of love in a lab. They try out different experiments and even do equations on a chalkboard, but can’t seem to find the answer. They soon realize that “love is not something you can calculate.”

