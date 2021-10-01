The Video For TWICE's "The Feels" Is What My Candy-Colored Dreams Are Made Of

Months after dropping their third Japanese album, Perfect World, this summer, TWICE has returned with even more new music. On Friday, Oct. 1, they released their first official English single “The Feels.” As you can tell by the title, the song is all about the girls ~ getting emotional ~ over someone special. “Gotta get to know you more/ Cause I, I can feel a real connection / A supernatural attraction,” the group sings on the track. If you’re in love with the song, wait until you watch TWICE's "The Feels" music video.

The four-minute clip begins with Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu receiving a mysterious invitation that reads, “You are cordially invited to The Feels Prom. 10.01.2021.” The girls accept the invite and then start getting ready for the big night. Of course, the montage of them trying on clothes couldn’t be complete without some dance sequences. Fans see the members in a variety of different looks, including petite pastel dresses, plaid schoolgirl clothing, and finally, glam black-and-white outfits that had TWICE rocking thigh-high boots and crop tops. If you’re as obsessed with rom-coms like me, then you’ll love TWICE’s “The Feels” music video because it looked like something straight from Clueless or Mean Girls.

Watch TWICE’s “The Feels” music video below.

To top it all off, the group ended their video by announcing their third full album will drop in November. They also revealed they’re planning a fourth tour that’s coming soon.

Fans loved everything about TWICE’s new music video, and by everything, I mean everything. “The music, the lyrics, the vocals, the rap, the visuals, the outfits, the concept, the vibe, the music video, the choreography, the light work, the sets, and the entire song is just so perfect. It's so twice,” one fan tweeted.

“EVERYTHINGS SO GOOD THE MV THE SONG THE CHOREO THE VISUALS THE RAP THE VOCALS AAAAAAJAHSHDHSHSHSHDHDHDHSHHSHDHDFB I LOVE IT SO MUCH,” another fan reacted.

If you’re craving more TWICE content, watch the group perform “The Feels” on Good Morning America on Oct. 6.