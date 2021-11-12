TWICE’s “Scientist” Lyrics Give The Greatest Love Advice

TWICE’s English-language dance anthem “The Feels” has taken over social media for the past few weeks. Now, the group is back with another single called “Scientist” that’s guaranteed to go viral, too. The track, which dropped on Friday, Nov. 12, along with the group’s third full-length album, Formula of Love: O+T=<3, is a total bop. If you’re loving the song, wait until you learn the meaning behind it.

Before unveiling their album tracklist on Oct. 29, TWICE teased their “Scientist” concept in an Oct. 24 “Opening Trailer” for Formula of Love: O+T=<3. The minute-long clip showed the girls researching the meaning behind love in a lab. It was such a cute video, and when TWICE announced on Oct. 29 their next single was called “Scientist,” fans thought it fit perfectly with their album’s theme.

On Nov. 12, TWICE’s new single officially arrived, and it’s just as good as ONCE expected. The group gets so flirty on the track. “You got a crush on me, you're gonna fall for me,” the girls sing during the third verse. Throughout the song, TWICE tells listeners that if they like someone, they should stop hesitating and make a move already. “Love ain't a science, don't need no license,” TWICE sings. “Don’t try to be a genius, why so serious? Let your heart lead you, what you, what you waiting for?

In their “Scientist” music video, TWICE brings their concept to life by dressing up like scientists and teaching viewers about the “formula of love.”

Read TWICE’s full English translation of “Scientist” below via Genius.

Intro: Jihyo

Yeah

Verse 1: Mina, Jeongyeon, Chaeyoung

Why do you keep studying me?

You are no Einstein

Why do you measure angles?

This is no sine or cosine

Pushing and pulling

That's not quite my style

If you're gonna give up in the middle

You'd better stay away from my heart

Pre-Chorus: Sana, Tzuyu

You think too much, that's your problem

Being stuck in your head will do no good (no good)

Quit wasting time measuring angles, finding answers

Better make a move

Chorus: Nayeon, Jihyo

Love ain't a science, don't need no license

The more you sit there thinking, it's a minus

Don't try to be a genius, why so serious?

Follow your heart (Ooh-ah)

Lеt your heart lead you, what you, what you waiting for?

Verse 2: Mina, Momo

So what'd you find out

About me so far? (Mm-mm)

What's thе next subject?

So what's the next class, then? (Uh-huh, yeah)

Keep doing it this way and it'll only end in failure

My mind changes every minute

You'll never figure it out

Pre-Chorus: Jeongyeon, Dahyun

You think too much, that's your problem

Being stuck in your head will do no good (no good)

Quit wasting time measuring angles, finding answers

Better make a move (Hey)

Chorus: Jihyo, Sana

Love ain't a science, don't need no license

The more you sit there thinking, it's a minus (Minus)

Don't try to be a genius, why so serious? (Serious)

Follow your heart (Ooh-ah)

Let your heart lead you, what you, what you waiting for?

Verse 3: Dahyun, Chaeyoung

You got a crush on me

You're gonna fall for me

Theory is no good when it comes to love

It's all useless, uh-huh

Rather than Mr. Know, all Genius Einstein

More like a bulldozer Curious Frankenstein

Charge forward, clumsy yet fascinating

Straight away, push hard rush, got a crush on me

Bridge: Momo, Jeongyeon, Nayeon

Why don't you know it's fun 'cause the answer's missing

Why don't you know it's exciting 'cause the answer's unknown

Let our love be like having a screw loose (Let our love be like having a screw)

Like a fool who knows only one and nothing else

Refrain: Mina, Nayeon, Sana, Chaeyoung

Love ain't a science (Mm-mm) (Ah)

Need no license (Mm-mm)

Learn more about me, 'bout me (Ooh-ah)

Already enough, you know 'bout me (Oh, woah)

Love ain't a science (Mm-mm)

Need no license (Mm-mm)

I told you what you, what you waiting for?

Chorus: Nayeon, Tzuyu, Jihyo

Love ain't a science, don't need no license (Oh baby)

The more you sit there thinking, it's a minus (Minus)

Don't try to be a genius, why so serious? (Ooh yeah)

Follow your heart (Ooh-ah)

Let your heart lead you, what you, what you waiting for?

Outro: Nayeon, Sana

Mm

You better move

Watch you! Baby

Watch you! Baby

ONCE can also stream TWICE’s new album Formula of Love: O+T=<3 below.