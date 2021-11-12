TWICE’s “Scientist” Lyrics Give The Greatest Love Advice
“Love ain't a science, don't need no license.”
TWICE’s English-language dance anthem “The Feels” has taken over social media for the past few weeks. Now, the group is back with another single called “Scientist” that’s guaranteed to go viral, too. The track, which dropped on Friday, Nov. 12, along with the group’s third full-length album, Formula of Love: O+T=<3, is a total bop. If you’re loving the song, wait until you learn the meaning behind it.
Before unveiling their album tracklist on Oct. 29, TWICE teased their “Scientist” concept in an Oct. 24 “Opening Trailer” for Formula of Love: O+T=<3. The minute-long clip showed the girls researching the meaning behind love in a lab. It was such a cute video, and when TWICE announced on Oct. 29 their next single was called “Scientist,” fans thought it fit perfectly with their album’s theme.
On Nov. 12, TWICE’s new single officially arrived, and it’s just as good as ONCE expected. The group gets so flirty on the track. “You got a crush on me, you're gonna fall for me,” the girls sing during the third verse. Throughout the song, TWICE tells listeners that if they like someone, they should stop hesitating and make a move already. “Love ain't a science, don't need no license,” TWICE sings. “Don’t try to be a genius, why so serious? Let your heart lead you, what you, what you waiting for?
In their “Scientist” music video, TWICE brings their concept to life by dressing up like scientists and teaching viewers about the “formula of love.”
Read TWICE’s full English translation of “Scientist” below via Genius.
Intro: Jihyo
Yeah
Verse 1: Mina, Jeongyeon, Chaeyoung
Why do you keep studying me?
You are no Einstein
Why do you measure angles?
This is no sine or cosine
Pushing and pulling
That's not quite my style
If you're gonna give up in the middle
You'd better stay away from my heart
Pre-Chorus: Sana, Tzuyu
You think too much, that's your problem
Being stuck in your head will do no good (no good)
Quit wasting time measuring angles, finding answers
Better make a move
Chorus: Nayeon, Jihyo
Love ain't a science, don't need no license
The more you sit there thinking, it's a minus
Don't try to be a genius, why so serious?
Follow your heart (Ooh-ah)
Lеt your heart lead you, what you, what you waiting for?
Verse 2: Mina, Momo
So what'd you find out
About me so far? (Mm-mm)
What's thе next subject?
So what's the next class, then? (Uh-huh, yeah)
Keep doing it this way and it'll only end in failure
My mind changes every minute
You'll never figure it out
Pre-Chorus: Jeongyeon, Dahyun
You think too much, that's your problem
Being stuck in your head will do no good (no good)
Quit wasting time measuring angles, finding answers
Better make a move (Hey)
Chorus: Jihyo, Sana
Love ain't a science, don't need no license
The more you sit there thinking, it's a minus (Minus)
Don't try to be a genius, why so serious? (Serious)
Follow your heart (Ooh-ah)
Let your heart lead you, what you, what you waiting for?
Verse 3: Dahyun, Chaeyoung
You got a crush on me
You're gonna fall for me
Theory is no good when it comes to love
It's all useless, uh-huh
Rather than Mr. Know, all Genius Einstein
More like a bulldozer Curious Frankenstein
Charge forward, clumsy yet fascinating
Straight away, push hard rush, got a crush on me
Bridge: Momo, Jeongyeon, Nayeon
Why don't you know it's fun 'cause the answer's missing
Why don't you know it's exciting 'cause the answer's unknown
Let our love be like having a screw loose (Let our love be like having a screw)
Like a fool who knows only one and nothing else
Refrain: Mina, Nayeon, Sana, Chaeyoung
Love ain't a science (Mm-mm) (Ah)
Need no license (Mm-mm)
Learn more about me, 'bout me (Ooh-ah)
Already enough, you know 'bout me (Oh, woah)
Love ain't a science (Mm-mm)
Need no license (Mm-mm)
I told you what you, what you waiting for?
Chorus: Nayeon, Tzuyu, Jihyo
Love ain't a science, don't need no license (Oh baby)
The more you sit there thinking, it's a minus (Minus)
Don't try to be a genius, why so serious? (Ooh yeah)
Follow your heart (Ooh-ah)
Let your heart lead you, what you, what you waiting for?
Outro: Nayeon, Sana
Mm
You better move
Watch you! Baby
Watch you! Baby
ONCE can also stream TWICE’s new album Formula of Love: O+T=<3 below.