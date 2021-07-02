12 Jihyo Quotes For IG Captions That'll Spread All The Good Vibes
She's got a lot of experience and wisdom to share.
As the leader of TWICE, Jihyo is the member everyone can rely on when looking for advice. Out of all the girls, she’s the one who trained under JYP Entertainment the longest before debuting, so she has a lot of experience navigating the ups and downs of K-Pop industry life. Jihyo joined the company in 2005 when she was just eight years old, and after working hard for 10 years, she finally got her big break on the reality competition series Sixteen, where Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu all voted for her to be their group leader. Of course, Jihyo happily accepted and, now, fans can’t see anyone else filling that vital role other than her. If you want to share some of her wisdom with your friends, here are TWICES's Jihyo's quotes for Instagram captions that will do just the trick.
Jihyo once opened up about her years of being a JYP trainee during a July 2018 appearance on the Korean TV show Talk To You 2. When an audience member asked for advice on becoming a singer, Jihyo said it’s not an easy career path, but if you believe in yourself, you can succeed. “I was a trainee for more than 10 years. I became concerned about when I would be making my debut and if this career really suits me or not,” she recalled, adding it took a lot of perseverance to keep going. "Just when I wanted to give up, TWICE was made and I became a singer.”
Jihyo’s done an amazing job as TWICE’s leader all these years. Her kindness, intelligence, and determination make her someone that anyone can look up to. If you’re a big fan, here are 12 of TWICE’s Jihyo’s quotes for Instagram captions that you can use to spread some good vibes.
- “There were lots and lots of hardships, but all of those experiences were necessary for me to endure and overcome so I can get to where I am today.” — Buzzfeed, December 2019
- “We are always there to comfort each other about our pasts, love each other in the present, and cheer each other on for the future.” — Buzzfeed, December 2019
- “Chasing your dreams can be hard, but even though it may be tough, please don’t lose sight of what you want and continue to do your best at that.” — Interview, June 2020
- “The only way to overcome [criticism and hindrances to your strength] is to ignore it and keep good people close.” — Refinery29, May 2020
- “Health isn't just about bodily health. Our mental states are intimately tied to our physical health." — Teen Vogue, June 2020
- “Don't be intimidated and go for your dreams.” — from Talk To You 2, July 2018
- “In a world that’s not enough to just live happily, don’t think of bad things but let’s live filling it up with good things.”— VLive, November 2019
- “We can’t always be happy, but let’s think, ‘Today, was okay, too.’” — TWICE’s Fifth Anniversary Message
- “Hard times will come to an end soon. They will become good memories and served as a stepping stone in your future.” — Sinchon Fansign, November 2018
- “No matter how the world brings me down/ Even when hurtful words stab me/ I smile again cuz you’re there.” — TWICE’s “Feel Special”
- “Don’t need to look far/ It’s right in front of you/ Anyone can see how valuable you are.” — TWICE’s “Don’t Give Up”
- “Hey brand new girl/ We’ve each found our own rainbow, so now/ Let’s take off head-over-heals for it.” — TWICE’s “Brand New Girl”
Jihyo always knows what to say to make ONCE smile, so if you want to give your IG followers a motivation boost, these quotes are perfect!