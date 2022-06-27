Nayeon's Debut Single Made My Heart "POP!"

On Friday, June 24, TWICE’s Nayeon made her highly-anticipated solo debut with her first mini-album, IM NAYEON. The new album includes a total of five tracks, including the infectious lead single “POP!” which features a catchy melody that is sure to get ONCE dancing. “This feeling of the heart pounding, I wanna make it pop pop pop,” Nayeon sings during the chorus. “Pop pop pop I want to make you mine.”

Fans have been waiting for TWICE to pursue solo careers ever since they made their debut as a group in 2015. On May 18, Nayeon revealed she would be the first member of the group to do so by announcing her first mini-album would arrive on June 24.

ONCE couldn’t wait to hear what Nayeon had to offer. Just days before the big day arrived, the 26-year-old singer shared a sneak peek of her EP by dropping an album preview on YouTube on June 20. The nearly three-minute-long video teased a few seconds of each song on IM NAYEON. Other than “POP!” some stand-out tracks ONCE couldn’t wait to hear were “NO PROBLEM” featuring Felix of Stray Kids and “LOVE COUNTDOWN” featuring the Korean rapper and singer Wonstein.

Since IM NAYEON dropped, fans haven’t been able to stop listening to the album, especially “POP!” The single serves as a perfect introduction to the EP because of its catchy lyrics and chorus. Nayeon also dropped a colorful video for the song that shows her performing her song’s choreography in front of various backdrops, including a retro diner, a huge mansion, and a swimming pool.

The music video shows Nayeon living the life of a pop star as she signs autographs, takes a ride on a limousine, and takes center stage in front of a huge neon sign featuring the words, “IM NAYEON.” There are also plenty of bubbles and balloons throughout the video that fit the “POP!” theme.

So, what is the meaning behind Nayeon’s single? The flirty track is all about Nayeon making everyone’s hearts flutter. During the first verse, she appears to address her devoted followers when she sings, “I stir up your mind bewitchingly/ Watch out, your heart is all blown up and about to burst.”

She continues to tease fans during the pre-chorus with the lyrics, “You cannot get away from me/ The twitch in your eyes/ Your nervous gestures, baby/ I want to pop you.”

During the chorus, Nayeon says she wants to make fans’ hearts pound so much that they’ll “pop.” She sings, “Before the fluttering stops, I wanna make it pop, pop, pop.”

Check out the full lyrics for “POP!” below via Genius.

Verse 1

What's wrong?

I stir up your mind bewitchingly (Pop, pop, pop)

Watch out, your heart is all blown up

And about to burst (Pop, pop, pop)

(Let's start) The way I want to play it

(Won't stop) Come on up and shake it

You know? Just remember you are in my hands (Yeah, yeah)

Pre-Chorus

You cannot get away from me

The twitch in your eyes

Your nervous gestures, baby

I want to pop you

Chorus

Before the fluttering stops

I wanna make it

Pop, pop, pop, you want it

Pop, pop, pop, I want it to pop

This feeling of the heart pounding

I wanna make it

Pop, pop, pop, you want it

Pop, pop, pop, I want to make you mine

Post-Chorus

Pop, pop, pop (Uh-uh)

Pop, pop, pop (Uh-uh)

Pop, pop, pop (Uh-uh)

Pop, pop, pop

Verse 2

It is so obvious no matter how you try to hide

It already shows you keep floating around (Yeah, yeah)

Pre-Chorus

Just relax and check it (Check it)

Go ahead and take it

Baby, baby, you're out of control

So you're under my control

Chorus

Before the fluttering stops

I wanna make it

Pop, pop, pop, you want it

Pop, pop, pop, I want it to pop

This feeling of the heart pounding

I wanna make it

Pop, pop, pop, you want it

Pop, pop, pop, I want to make you mine

Post-Chorus

Pop, pop, pop (Uh-uh)

(Hey, hey, hey, hey)

Pop, pop, pop (Uh-uh)

(Hey, hey, hey, hey)

Pop, pop, pop (Uh-uh)

(Hey, hey, hey, hey)

Pop, pop, pop

(Hey, hey, hey, hey)

Verse 3

Pop, pop, it might pop like a bubble

Keeps getting bigger and bigger

Don't try to deny that you are into me

Babe, eyes on me now, I am gonna pop you

Bridge

Five, now it is time

Four, hold your breath

Three, I'm aiming at you

Two, one, here we go

Chorus

Before the fluttering stops (Before the fluttering stops)

I wanna make it

Pop, pop, pop, you want it (Pop, pop)

Pop, pop, pop, I want it to pop (I want it to pop)

This feeling of the heart pounding (This feeling, this feeling, yeah, hey)

I wanna make it

Pop, pop, pop, you want it

Pop, pop, pop I want to make you mine (I know you want it, babe)

Post-Chorus

Pop, pop, pop (Uh-uh)

Pop, pop, pop (Uh-uh) (You gotta pop it)

Pop, pop, pop (Uh-uh) (I can't stop it)

Pop, pop, pop

IM NAYEON is now available on all streaming services.