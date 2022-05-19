It's Official: TWICE's Nayeon Will Make Her Solo Debut This Summer

ONCE, brace yourselves, because this summer is going to be a big one. On Wednesday, May 18, TWICE’s Nayeon announced she’ll finally be making her long-awaited solo debut. In just a few short weeks, the singer will drop her first mini-album, aptly titled IM NAYEON. The project will make Nayeon the first TWICE member to ever release a solo EP, a huge deal for fans of the group.

The announcement was made through TWICE’s Twitter and Instagram pages. The group’s social media accounts shared a teaser poster for Nayeon’s upcoming debut that showed a cup of tea surrounded by jewelry and bottles of nail polish. Nayeon and the other TWICE members then re-posted the image on their respective new Instagram accounts.

All nine members of TWICE opened up personal Instagram accounts on Tuesday, May 17. The move came as a surprise to fans since the girls had shared a joint account on every social media platform for the past seven years. However, after Nayeon announced she’ll be making her solo debut, ONCE thought the move made so much sense considering they can now promote solo projects in the future.

“Maybe that's why jype alowed them to have their own ig acc because Nayeon is gonna have her 1st mini album to promote,” one fan said. “Can't wait for the girls to promote Nayeon on their Instagram accounts,” another fan wrote.

If you can’t wait to hear Nayeon’s debut mini-album, check out all the details surrounding the project below.

IM NAYEON Release Date

Nayeon will drop her first solo mini-album, IM NAYEON, on Friday, June 24, at 1 p.m. KST, which is 12 a.m. ET.

IM NAYEON Pre-Order Date

ONCE can pre-order IM NAYEON starting on Tuesday, May 24, at 1 p.m. KST, which is 12 a.m. ET.

IM NAYEON Tracklist

The tracklist for IM NAYEON hasn’t been revealed yet, however, since standard mini-albums have around four to seven tracks, fans can expect several songs from Nayeon coming soon.

IM NAYEON Music Videos

K-pop artists usually drop a music video along with their album and single release, so it’s likely Nayeon will release a MV on Friday, June 24.

Here’s hoping IM NAYEON is just the first of many solo projects to come from the TWICE girls!