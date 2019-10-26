Who Is TWICE's Sana? The Talented Singer Is Fierce Both On Stage And Off

Don't be fooled by the name "TWICE," because fans of the K-Pop girl group know that there's actually nine fierce ladies in the band. The gals — Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu — are one impressive bunch. Not only do they slay every time they hit the stage, but they each have amazing qualities that make them incredibly special. For instance, Sana has so much going for her right now. The Japan native is known for her bubbly, larger-than-life personality, and fans can't get enough. Whether you're a mega-fan or you've been wondering who Sana from Twice is, I've got all the deets you need right here.

First things first, let me tell you about Sana's remarkable roots. She may currently be based South Korea, but the songstress was born in Osaka, Japan, and is now one of three Japanese members of TWICE. (The others are Momo and Mina.)

Sana had early dreams of becoming a K-Pop star after being influenced by early girl groups such as Girls' Generation. For Sana, she says that a music career was always in the cards for her.

Sana's dream came true when she was recruited by JYP Entertainment while she was still in middle school in Japan. From there, the rest was history. But — there's more to Sana's story than meets the eye.

1. She's An Only Child No wonder why Sana is such a fierce, independent spirit. Sana was the only child in her household growing up, according to the South China Morning Post.

2. She's A Former Reality Star Day one fans of Sana may remember Sana's stint on reality television. Before becoming a massive star, she first appeared on Sixteen, a 2015 reality-TV K-pop singing show. On the show, 16 contestants sang and danced it out for a shot to become part of an epic K-Pop group, which would later become TWICE. Clearly, Sana was selected for her skills, and soon enough, she became a superstar.

3. She Is The Face Of Numerous Brands For further proof that Sana can really do it all, she always holds down a slew of solo endeavors in addition to her band. Sana can be seen everywhere, endorsing brands or modeling products in ads for Lotte Duty Free, Pocari Sweat, Japan’s Ymobile, and several cosmetic brands. In 2019, TWICE even landed a campaign with Estée Lauder.

4. She's Got A Brilliant Sense Of Humor Sana is one funny gal. She's known for her outgoing personality and for cracking jokes on camera. For example, Sana will often dance on command, or put on her best aegyo face when asked. Aegyo refers to a "cute display of affection," so basically, Sana in a nutshell.