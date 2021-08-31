So Like, Do Serena P. & Grocery Store Joe Get Engaged On Paradise?

There are a lot of different couples already forming on Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, but there’s been one clear, frontrunner duo from the start: Serena P. and Grocery Store Joe. The couple had an instant connection — so much so that fans are already hearing wedding bells in the distance. So, do Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile get engaged in Paradise? It’s kinda looking like the unexpected couple is heading toward a happily ever after... but there’s a catch.

It’s pretty obvious Serena P. and Joe — the latter of whom’s a former grocer, hence the nickname — have something special going on. The pair connected the very first day at the beach, and even though Joe said he was “awkward” after their first encounter, Serena admitted she felt "fiesta flutters.” The thing with Paradise, though, is that first comes the connection, then comes the drama. While Serena P. and Joe were basically smooth sailing into serious relationship territory, some new additions to the group might majorly disrupt their course.

During Week 3, Serena P. and Joe both seemed to be on the same page surrounding their intentions. During a 1-on-1 date, they each admitted to having feelings for one another and their connection was obviously going strong. Unfortunately for the love birds, two Season 7 Paradise newcomers — Kendall Long and Becca Kufrin — will probably cause some issues for the happy couple.

Quick recap: Joe was first introduced to Bachelor Nation when he was on Becca’s season of The Bachelorette. Even though he was eliminated on Night 1 of Season 14, he went on the join the Season 5 BIP cast, which included Kendall. Joe and Kendall fell in love in Paradise and even though they didn’t leave together, they started dating again after production wrapped. They were together for close to a year and a half before parting ways again. According to Joe, he wanted to move back home to Chicago but Kendall wanted to stay in Los Angeles.

Regardless of what went down between them, it’s pretty obvious Joe and Kendall had a very serious connection before (and even after) calling it quits. And considering she’s back at the beach where their love story started, who knows? This could be exactly what they need to rekindle their romance. Add in Becca — who may have accidentally passed Joe over during her stint as the lead — and Serena P. — who’s admittedly feeling some type of way for the former grocer — and you got yourself a reality show dream (and perhaps nightmare for Joe).

Only time will tell whether Serena P. and Joe leave the beach engaged, but if their bond can survive two of his exes coming to Paradise, I have a feeling they could handle anything life throws their way.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.