Here's What You Should Know About Kendall Long's Relationship History

Though it’s unclear what the future has in store for Grocery Store Joe and Serena Pitt, it’s clear Kendall Long’s arrival in Paradise is going to shake things up. The Bachelor in Paradise alum has a long and complicated past with Joe Amabile, and while not much is known about Kendall Long’s relationship history before the debut of The Bachelor Season 22, fans suspect her love story with Amabile is far from over. After all, Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon have already proven that anything can happen when a former Bachelor Nation couple reunites in Paradise.

As you probably recall, Long and Amabile first connected during Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise after Long failed to find love with Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Amabile was eliminated during the first week of Becca Kufrin’s Bachelorette season. Following a brief split on the beach, Long and Amabile started dating and eventually moved to West Hollywood together. Everything seemed to be going well for the two — which is why fans were shook when they announced their decision to split in January 2020, citing geography as the reason.

"We have decided mutually to go our separate ways," they wrote in a joint statement. "Joe has made the decision to move back to Chicago while Kendall will be remaining in her hometown of Los Angeles." Womp, womp.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

However, fans weren’t convinced it was really over for the duo, and by May 2020, they were already sparking reconciliation rumors. Though neither Long nor Amabile confirmed those rumors, Amabile did say he was still on good terms with his ex. “We remained close friends and we probably always will, I think,” he told Us Weekly during a May interview. “She’s from L.A. and I’m from Chicago, so it just became too big of a hurdle at this time in our lives, but we remain close. We still talk almost every day.”

Fans of the couple became even more convinced a reunion was inevitable in October 2020, when Long hinted there was possibly a future for her and Grocery Store Joe. "I love Joe. I mean, he's just a great person and we've really went through a lot together and we have so much, we see strength in each other," Long explained to Us Weekly. And though she admitted she was "not really sure what’s going to happen down the line," she later added, "We have a good relationship. It's not romantic right now." Key words: right now.

Neither Long nor Amabile has been romantically linked to anyone since their January 2020 breakup, and though sparks have been flying between Amabile and Pitt in Paradise, fans will have to wait and see whether he ends up back with Long at long last.