Getting a one-on-one early on in a season of The Bachelor is major for a contestant. Not only does it mean she clearly made a good first impression on the lead, but with so many women vying for the Bachelor's heart early on, a solo date full of heart-to-heart conversations can make her stand out to those watching at home, too. In the Jan. 18 episode of The Bachelor, Matt singled out another contestant who fans were eager to learn more about throughout the episode. So, who is Serena P. on Matt's Bachelor season? She's becoming one to watch.

The 22-year-old hails from Toronto, Canada, where she works as a publicist. Like Matt, Serena didn't previously take much time for romance in her life, but she's clearly ready to change that. According to her ABC bio, "this typically logical thinker is throwing her rulebook out the window and is ready to meet the man of her dreams." Although she's young, Serena insists true love doesn't follow a certain timeline; in her words, "when you know, you know."

Serena and Matt shared a series of sweet moments on Night 1 of The Bachelor, particularly when she brought out a stool during her limo entrance to make the height difference between them less extreme. The intro clearly made a good impression on him, since he later said, "What [Serena] lacks in size, she makes up for in personality, and I love that."

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Although Serena was mostly absent from Episode 2, Serena and Matt got to spend plenty of time together on their Episode 3 one-on-one date. After some horseback riding, the pair enjoyed a picnic, which is when Serena revealed her dad was hesitant about her appearing on the show. She and Matt chatted about not modeling their lives after anyone else's expectations, and they shared their first kiss before getting interrupted by an adorable donkey from a nearby pasture.

Serena and Matt later bonded over taking steps to find love after being guarded in relationships in the past, with Serena ultimately telling Matt, "I could see myself really, potentially, falling in love with you." He was definitely feeling the sparks between them too, and told the camera, "I'm just so attracted to Serena, and so enchanted by who she is." The date ended with Serena getting a rose.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Now that Matt and Serena are taking steps toward finding the person they're meant to spend the rest of their lives with, fans will have to wait and see if their romance could result in a Bachelor engagement.

Season 25 of The Bachelor continues on Monday, Jan. 25, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.