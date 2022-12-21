Surprise! BTS’ Latest Concert Film Drops So Soon

Even during their hiatus, BTS is still giving ARMY what it wants. In October, the K-pop group announced they’re taking a break from group music and shows so that each member can complete their mandatory South Korean military service. That same month, the boy band held their final group performance (for now) during Busan’s World Expo 2030 bid in South Korea. Turns out the event was more than just a live sendoff. The concert was recorded, and now ARMY has the chance to tide itself over during the band’s extended break with a forthcoming concert film.

Titled BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas, the film will hit theaters worldwide on Feb. 1. According to a press release as reported by Hypebeast on Dec. 21, the movie was edited to fit the big screen and will feature a unique take on the concert experience.

“The group’s engagement with audiences has always been perfectly suited to the cinema, and we are excited to welcome fans from all corners of the globe to this must-see celebration,” Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing, said in the statement, per Rolling Stone. Trafalgar Releasing is a presenter of the forthcoming film.

BTS will be on hiatus until 2025 due to their mandatory military service.

Now, this isn’t just an ordinary concert movie. According to Rolling Stone, Trafalgar Releasing worked alongside BTS’ management group, HYBE, and theatre company, CJ 4DPlex, to transform the concert footage into a cinematic experience. By using immersive technology, which included 4DX and ScreenX, this film is intended to make fans feel like they’re witnessing the concert in real time.

This forthcoming release joins BTS’ long roster of concert films. In 2018, the group released its first movie, Burn the Stage. They followed this up with 2019’s Love Yourself in Seoul and Bring the Soul: The Movie. They also released Break the Silence: The Movie in 2020.

This announcement also comes on the heels of several thrilling solo projects from select BTS members. Over the summer, J-Hope showed off his new, edgier sound on his first solo album, Jack in the Box. Jin, who was the first to enlist in his military service, released his debut single “The Astronaut” on Oct. 28. Then, rapper RM lifted the exciting veil on his solo album, Indigo, on Dec. 2.

Tickets for BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas go on sale on Jan. 10.