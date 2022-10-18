Did Coldplay Collab With BTS' Jin On "The Astronaut"? This Theory Tracks

While BTS’ Jin has dropped a number of solo songs throughout the years, he has yet to release an official single. Thankfully, that’s all about to change because on Oct. 18, the group’s agency, BigHit Music, announced the star will premiere his first-ever solo single “The Astronaut” in just a few days. And guess what? Fans have a theory Jin collaborated with Coldplay on the track. Neither Jin nor Coldplay have confirmed the collab, but if you ask me, it’s only a matter of time before they do.

First of all, BTS and Coldplay have a long history together. After BTS covered Coldplay’s hit single “Fix You” during their MTV Unplugged appearance in February 2020, the group lent their vocals to Coldplay’s single “My Universe” in September 2021. The song was part of Coldplay’s ninth studio album, Music of the Spheres. That same month, BTS and Coldplay met in person for the first time. During their meeting, Chris Martin gave Jin his personal guitar for being such a big fan of the band.

So, why do fans think Jin and Coldplay collaborated? Well, Jin confirmed he teamed up with a mystery artist on his debut single. According to Soompi, Jin teased he would be releasing solo music during BTS’ World Expo concert on Oct. 15 by saying, “I was able to work together with someone that I’d always really liked, so I’ll be releasing a new song.” AllKpop reported the artist in question is Coldplay.

Fans think the rumors are likely to be true since Jin is obviously a Coldplay fan and he and Martin have become friends. “The Astronaut” also has a space concept, just like Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres album, making the theory even more convincing. “MY UNIVERSE AND NOW THE ASTRONAUT WITH COLDPLAY, HMMM SPACE THEMED I SEE!?? JIN X COLDPLAY,” one fan tweeted.

Another fan pointed out Jin previously released a space-themed song with the release of “Moon” in 2020, meaning both he and Coldplay have been exploring the concept for a while. “I just feel that ColdplayxSeokjin was meant to be. Jin's solo songs have a space/night theme and Coldplay's latest music aligns with this. The universe aligned for this song,” they wrote.

Mauricio Santana/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

According to a press release, Jin’s solo single “expresses his fondness” for ARMY (aka BTS fans) and is meant to be a gift for them. Considering “The Astronaut” will be Jin’s final release before he begins to carry out his mandatory military service, the news of his solo single was bittersweet to fans.

While it’s likely Coldplay won’t feature on the song, it’s possible they helped write it alongside Jin. Fans are crossing their fingers that Coldplay appears in the song’s writing credits when “The Astronaut” drops on Oct. 28.