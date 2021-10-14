This Video Of Chris Martin Giving BTS' Jin His Guitar Is Everything

BTS and Coldplay have the sweetest friendship. It all started when the septet covered “Fix You” during their MTV Unplugged appearance in February 2020, prompting the rock band to praise the cover of their hit 2005 single on Twitter. “Beautiful,” Coldplay’s message read in Korean, which was signed by all four members of the group. "Love c, g, w & j." After months of collaboration rumors, the global superstars finally dropped their song “My Universe” together on Sept. 24. To celebrate their team-up, BTS’ Jin revealed that Chris Martin gifted him his favorite guitar. If you wanted to see the exact moment it happened, watch the video of BTS meeting Coldplay for the first time below.

BTS is always sharing behind-the-scenes moments of their everyday lives on YouTube, so when they caught up with Coldplay in New York this September, they couldn’t pass the opportunity to document their whole meeting. Their latest Bangtan Bomb showed RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook chatting with the band backstage. They rehearsed an acoustic version of “My Universe” on the spot before they stopped to chat. That’s when Martin began dancing to “Chicken Noodle Soup.” (J-Hope released a cover of the viral 2006 track by DJ Webstar and Young B in September 2019.) RM was so surprised he knew the dance and some of the lyrics that he asked, “How come you know everything?” to which Martin replied, “I really only know one line,” which caused BTS to laugh.

The septet then gave all the Coldplay members modern hanbok, which is a style of clothing that mixes traditional Korean garb with Western and other cultural fashion influences. The surprise gifts didn’t stop there because Martin ended up giving Jin his favorite guitar. As ARMYs know, Jin is a huge Coldplay fan, so the moment must have meant a lot to him. Before officially giving the instrument away, Martin made sure to tune it. “Tell him that I’m going to display it as an heirloom, that I can’t play it,” Jin told one of the translators.

Watch the video of BTS meeting Coldplay for the first time below.

Their meeting couldn’t have been more wholesome!