Just when you think being a BTS ARMY can't get any better, it does. The seven idols are coming out with yet another film and this time they're giving fans an even more intimate look into their mysterious and exciting lives. It's called Bring The Soul, and it's guaranteed to be a total treat for their fandom. BTS' Bring The Soul movie is going to be different from their other films in one specific intimate way and it is my absolute honor to tell ARMYs all about it. Mainly, it's through the lens of the boys themselves.

Don't worry, I'll explain.

According to a press release shared with Elite Daily, Bring The Soul will be in theaters on August 7, 2019, distributed by Trafalgar Square Releasing. What makes this film so unique and special is that it will feature the boys sitting down for dinner in Paris candidly discussing their Love Yourself tour. The conversation takes place at a small after party on a rooftop in Paris the day after their final Paris show.

As part of the press release, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing, Marc Allenby explained:

Trafalgar Releasing is thrilled to collaborate with Big Hit Entertainment again for BRING THE SOUL: THE MOVIE, giving fans around the world an intimate opportunity to see the band following their landmark LOVE YOURSELF tour. The ARMYs are truly a community, and we are excited to bring them together for an all-new BTS experience in cinemas worldwide.

ARMYs will note this film's style will be a much more intimate look into the boys' tour experience when compared to their other two films, Burn The Stage and Love Yourself In Seoul.

Burn The Stage was a high energy documentary-style production which followed the boys through their 2017 Live Trilogy Episode III: The Wings tour. It included concert footage, behind-the-scenes video, and independent interview from the boys, as well as voice-over narration. It was also spun out from the pre-existing YouTube series by the same name. Obviously, it cleaned up at the box office and set the tone for how far and wide a BTS film could reach.

After that, J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, RM, V, and Suga delighted fans again when they dropped Love Yourself In Seoul, which was a straight concert film. Initially, it was intended to play for one night only in theaters all around the globe, though that ultimately ended up being a hilarious joke and a few more dates were eventually set up. The ARMYs want what the ARMYs want, ya know? Later, that DVD included awesome behind-the-scenes footage that had fans losing their minds on Twitter.

Based on the press release, Bring The Soul will be a breath of fresh air giving fans a minute to pause and reflect with their favorite idols. (I mean, BTS in Paris? So romantic!)

To get tickets, pop over to www.BringTheSoulTheMovie.com on July 3. It's noted that ARMYs can and are encouraged to sign-up for updates on tickets, participating theaters, and more if they really want to do this thing right.

I'll see you guys in theaters July 3! Thank you, BTS!