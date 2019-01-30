There’s just no stopping BTS! The world’s most popular boy band is making serious waves at the box office with their latest concert-based movie, BTS World Tour: Love Yourself in Seoul. The film raked in millions in admissions and in cash, proving once again that BTS ARMY is the best fanbase on the planet. More than that, though, BTS' Love Yourself In Seoul movie broke a huge record. According to Forbes, the film was the largest worldwide cinema event of all time. And that means only one thing: it’s coming back to theaters once more!

The movie hit theaters for one day only on Jan. 26, but its limited run didn’t stop fans from swarming to see it. According to Forbes, the one-day run of BTS World Tour: Love Yourself in Seoul brought in 1.2 million admissions and earned a whopping $11.7 million worldwide. Those numbers earned the film “the highest per cinema average at the Saturday box office.” On top of that, the film was initially released in 4,100 cinemas across 102 territories, making it the largest worldwide cinema event of all time.

And it’s about to become even bigger since Big Hit Entertainment, BTS’ management company, will be re-releasing the film in February!

That’s right, BTS is coming to a theater near you once again. On Feb. 9 and Feb.10, BTS World Tour: Love Yourself in Seoul will be screening in theaters across the world. So, if you missed out on the movie the first time it was in theaters, this is your chance to catch all your favorite K-Pop guys on the big screen.

To score tickets to the film, all you have to do is head over to loveyourselfinseoul.film, search for your location, select your favorite theater, and you’ll be taken to another screen where you can make your purchase.

The film was shot in 2018 during BTS’ Love Yourself World Tour. Here’s the synopsis of the film for those of you who aren’t yet familiar:

Shot at the Olympic Stadium in Seoul during the BTS WORLD TOUR ‘LOVE YOURSELF’, an exclusive screening of the most sought-after concert of 2018 hits movie theaters worldwide for a one-day only event. This event will bring fans together to celebrate the seven members of the global boyband and their unprecedented international phenomenon.

The BTS World Tour: Love Yourself in Seoul movie follows close behind BTS’ first film Burn the Stage, which was released in October 2018 and also made a killing at the box office. That film, too, enjoyed a very successful first run and fans came back for more during its second run in November 2018. So, film seems to be a really incredible medium for BTS to reach their fans. And you know, it makes a lot of sense, too. BTS’ shows sell out so fast that some fans don’t even have a chance to see them live. But seeing them on the big screen is definitely a second-best option.

So, don’t forget to grab your tickets for BTS World Tour: Love Yourself in Seoul, which returns to theaters on Feb. 9 and Feb 10.