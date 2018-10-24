Every great movie deserves a great soundtrack. And while Burn the Stage: The Movie hasn’t been released just yet (you have to wait until Nov. 15), you can definitely expect it to be filled with lots of great music. BTS is well-known all around the world for their incredibly catchy music and that’s exactly what’s going to make Burn the Stage a fantastic film. So, will there be Burn the Stage soundtrack? Well, the answer to that is a little complicated, but super satisfying.

While there won’t necessarily be any new music associated with the film, you can refer to BTS’ Wings album as its soundtrack. See, Burn the Stage follows BTS all through their 2017 Live Trilogy Episode III: The Wings tour. Basically, you can find most of the music in the film on that album. The Wings album was released back in October 2016 and featured 15 incredible songs that BTS fans have fallen in love with.

The band teased the track list on Oct. 5, 2016 and released the full album on Oct. 10, 2016. So, Burn the Stage is hitting theaters two years and a month after that fateful album drop. The album was a huge success for the band and they went on tour just four months later in February 2017. And that’s when the cameras started rolling behind the scenes to capture all the moments you’ll see in Burn the Stage.

Are you ready to get into Burn the Stage mode? Have a listen to the Wings album down below:

In addition to featuring music from BTS’ Wings album, Burn the Stage will also include behind the scenes footage of the guys while on tour. The film will give you all the juicy details of what it’s like to be on the road with BTS. There will also be interviews with all the members of the band. So, get ready to get up close and personal with RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook.

Burn the Stage: The Movie was directed by Park Jun Foo and is basically an expanded version of a YouTube series of the same name. That YouTube documentary series launched in March 2017 and included eight episodes. Burn the Stage builds upon the foundation the web series had already laid out. And if the original web series is anything to go by, then you can expect to really get to know the guys behind BTS. You’ll see their passion, their talent, and their drive up close and on the big screen. BTS fans couldn’t ask for a better gift from their favorite band! It’s going to be a movie you don’t want to miss.

Burn the Stage: The Movie will be hitting theaters on Nov. 15. You can purchase tickets via the film's official website at burnthestagethemovie.com. The film will be playing pretty much everywhere, so you should be able to catch it no matter where you are in the world. Make sure you get your tickets ASAP!