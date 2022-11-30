RM’s Debut Solo Album Indigo Is Dropping So Soon

Over the years, BTS’ RM has released two mixtapes, a number of solo singles, and a few collaborations. Now, he’s gearing to finally drop his debut solo album, Indigo. But nothing about this announcement is blue. It’s red-hot exciting.

RM first hinted at the album on Oct. 23 while celebrating the four-year anniversary of his second mixtape, Mono. RM posted the mixtape’s artwork in an Instagram Story and, according to fans, followed it up with a cryptic Story teasing new music. A fan on Twitter says RM wrote “And next..?” alongside a screenshot of a folder on his computer titled “Master.”

The official announcement came in a Nov. 11 press release where it was announced that Indigo will show a new side of RM fans haven’t seen before. “Indigo recounts the stories and experiences RM has gone through, like a diary,” BigHit Music said. “The album will present a different charm of RM with various featured artists.”

Check out all the details about Indigo below.

BIGHIT MUSIC

Indigo Release Date

RM’s first solo album will drop on Friday, Dec. 2.

Indigo Pre-Order Information

ARMY can pre-order Indigo on BTS’ official merch store on the Weverse Shop app.

Indigo Tracklist

RM unveiled his album’s tracklist on Instagram on Nov. 25. Indigo will be comprised of 10 tracks, including his lead single “Wild Flower,” featuring the Korean rock singer Youjeen. According to a Nov. 25 press release, the song is about “RM’s desire to live like humble and tranquil wildflowers rather than a flamboyant flame that quickly blows out.”

RM’s album will also feature collaborations with Anderson .Paak, Tablo, Kim Sawol, and more.

Indigo Physical Album Details

There are multiple Indigo boxes available to purchase on the Weverse Shop. The Weverse box is $11.98. It comes with an outer box, lyric book, post card, photocard, instant photo, user guide, and QR guide. The standard book box is available for $17.90, and it includes an outer box, book, CD, post card, photocard, fabric card, instant photo, and poster.

Finally, there’s the Weverse Albums book box, which includes everything in the standard book version along with an additional photocard.