15 RM Memes BTS Fans Desperately Need In Their Lives

If you dive into ARMY Twitterverse, you'll see fans gush over BTS perfectly embodying the definition of duality. On stage, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are total pros that always put on flawless performances. Off stage, however, BTS just goes with the flow, and you can see that in any of their Run! BTS episodes, Bangtan Bombs, or livestreams. Sometimes, the videos don't always go as planned because BTS mischievously tease each other, accidentally break props, or unwittingly spoil details. RM has been guilty of all three and his priceless reactions to these mishaps were how these RM memes for BTS fans were born.

Like RM says in his solo Map of the Soul solo song "Intro: Persona," personalities don't have to be one-sided. People can be a mixture of different identities, and RM is a perfect example of that. As the leader of BTS, he shows off his maturity and poise as the band's spokesperson in interviews, but as Kim Namjoon, he's just an ordinary guy. His easygoing nature is seen in BTS' less formal activities, and his antics as a lovable giant and total genius never fail to make ARMYs burst with adoration for him. If fans ever need a pick-me-up, they can count on RM to deliver. With this in mind, take a look at these RM memes that are sure to brighten your day.

1. When BTS announces new merchandise is coming soon and you're ready to empty your wallet already.

2. When your sibling asks for a bite of your food and they end up eating everything.

3. When you're ordering BTS' merchandise online and see the international shipping cost.

4. When you're seeing BTS in concert and the rap line performance is next.

5. When you accidentally say something you shouldn't have.

6. When you're trying to FaceTime with your friends, but your sibling keeps interrupting.

7. When someone says they don't get the hype around BTS.

8. When somebody brings up something embarrassing you did years ago and tried your hardest to forget.

9. When BTS unexpectedly has a dance break in the middle of their performance and you're shook.

10. When you realize you accidentally made it on someone's Snapchat or Instagram Story without realizing it.

11. When you try to explain BTS' music video theories to your friends and they still don't get it.

12. When RM announced BTS is working on their next album despite MOTS:7 only being released months ago.

13. When you get stuck in the queue trying to buy BTS concert tickets.

14. When you get the tickets but realize you have to wait a whole year to see BTS live in concert.

15. Finally, when you try to explain all the reasons you love BTS.

RM's reactions are totally priceless. Considering he's nicknamed the "King of Destruction," fans can expect plenty more funny pictures from him to come.