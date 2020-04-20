BTS' Map of the Soul tour may be getting postponed to a later date due to the coronavirus pandemic, but there's a way fans can be in on the fun right now. The group is releasing new tour merch that includes nearly 40 products, ranging from clothes and accessories, to collective memorabilia like photo cards and posters. Since anything BTS-related always sells out instantly, here's how to get BTS' Map Of The Soul tour merch before anyone else.

First, you need to have BTS' exclusive merchandise app, Weverse Shop, downloaded on your phone. Then, you need to join their Global Official Fanclub, which gives you so many year-round perks, like opportunities to enter contests to attend BTS' concerts and other events, as well as opportunities to purchase exclusive merchandise. If you already have the app and are a member of BTS' fanclub, then you're all set.

The new merch will be available to pre-order beginning on April 20 at 7 p.m. PST to April 23 at 2 a.m. PST. Shipping will begin on May 18 (although there could be delays due to the coronavirus outbreak, as stated on Weverse Shop's announcement page).

The new line of merchandise includes 38 products, so if you're thinking about buying merch for you and a friend, know you can only purchase up to two items for each product. Fans will love every item in the collection, from the new and improved Official Light Stick to the sweaters and pickets. Check out some of the standouts below:

The merchandise comes shortly following BTS' two-day, virtual Bang Bang Con concerts on April 18 and 19 that accumulated a total of 50.5 million views, according to a press release by Big Hit Entertainment. BTS' MOTS tour was supposed to kick off in Seoul on April 11, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, they were canceled. Their North American leg is currently being rescheduled, but Big Hit hasn't announced the new dates just yet.

In the meantime, the members of BTS showed off their MOTS tour merch during Bang Bang Con's intermissions:

Whenever BTS' tour begins, fans will be be ready to show the group support with their new merchandise.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.