Listen, It's High Time Bachelor Nation Pays Attention To Brendan

Now that Katie Thurston’s Bachelorette journey is heating up, Bachelor Nation has a pretty good idea who her remaining guys are. There’s dreamy New Jersey boy Greg Grippo, wholesome single dad Michael Allio, sweet soccer player Andrew Spencer (who has thankfully given up on accents), meme king Justin Glaze, faithful ex-baseball player Mike Planeta, and Blake Moynes, the Bachelorette two-timer with a heart of gold. And of course, who could forget Brendan Scanzano? You know, Katie’s Brendan? Me neither, but the 26-year-old Canadian has made it far on Katie’s season all the same. Now that he’s officially in the top seven, it’s time to break down who the hell The Bachelorette’s Brendan Scanzano is, anyway.

Somehow, Brendan has glided through most of this season with very, very little screen time. That was more understandable back when there were a ton of guys left, or “not here for the right reasons” drama with contestants like Karl Smith and Thomas Jacobs dominated several episodes. But now the dating pool is getting pretty damn small, and this dude has beat out fan-favorites like Tre Cooper and resident gossip guru Aaron Clancy, so what gives? Hopefully Brendan will finally get a little more screen time to explain his connection with Katie, but until then, here’s what to know about him, from his real job to his surprising connection to Blake.

Brendan Scanzano’s Real Job

When he’s not competing for roses, Brendan is training to become a full-time firefighter in his hometown of Toronto, Canada. “Brendan takes a lot of pride over this goal and is excited to make a positive difference in his community,” his ABC bio says. He’s also ready to add “a little fire to his personal life” (wink, wink).

This isn’t the first career path the 26-year-old has had. Reality Steve reported that he’s a part-time model who works at Scotiabank. And according to The Sun, he was previously a team lead at Mosaic, working with major brands like Powerade and Coke Zero.

Brendan Scanzano’s Instagram

Brendan isn’t super active on his Instagram (@thebrendanquinn). But when he does post, he usually shares pics hanging out with family and friends, or glamor shots of him posing at various bars and restaurants. Speaking of friends, his Insta also reveals a Bachelor Nation bombshell: Brendan is buddies with Blake! They play hockey together and just happened to end up on the same Bachelorette season. The plot thickens!

Brenda Scanzano Facts

As Brendan explained during his intro package, he’s a major hockey enthusiast, and his dad even encouraged him to play the sport in college. He decided to keep it as a hobby rather than devote his whole life to it, and judging by a certain Bachelorette connection, it all worked out for the best!

When it comes to a partner, Brendan is looking for “good back and forth banter, a sense of adventure, and an open mind.” According to his bio, he also needs someone who loves being as “clean and organized” as him. And as the official Bachelorette Instagram notes, he hates vegetables but loves tearing up the dance floor. Will he be able to show off his dance moves and become a major contender for Katie’s heart?! Only time will tell.