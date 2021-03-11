Move over, Kardashian-Jenner family; Netflix's Bling Empire is on its way to becoming one of the hottest TV shows featuring wealthy reality stars. The first season of the streaming series, which hit Netflix on Jan. 15, 2021, immediately drew a fanbase — and that's a good thing, since it's now renewed for another season. Now in 2022, it’s finally almost here. Here's everything we know about Bling Empire's Season 2 premiere date, cast, and trailer so far:

On March 10, 2021, Netflix's Twitter account revealed two of its fan-favorite reality TV series (otherwise known as ~docusoaps~) had been renewed. In addition to Bling Empire getting a second season, the streamer announced Selling Sunset — Netflix's other show about wealthy, beautiful people living in Los Angeles — will return for Seasons 4 and 5. Netflix's tweet also mentioned a possible crossover episode, in which Bling Empire star Anna Shay meets up with Chrishell Stause to attend an open house. Whoever is behind Netflix's Twitter was probably just making a joke, but a worlds-colliding moment like that would be perfect for the two shows. Better yet, get Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn to co-host a lavish party with Bling Empire's Christine Chiu. Now that would be an episode for the books.

But that's just one fan's fantasy (for now). Let's get to the facts.

Bling Empire Season 2 Premiere Date

Fans have been waiting for an update about Bling Empire’s return for a while. Season 1 was filmed way back in 2019 and didn't premiere until early 2021, so many people assumed the wait for the second season would be just as long. Luckily, it appears production time was shorter this time around, since Netflix announced Season 2 will arrive May 13, 2022.

Bling Empire Season 2 Trailer

So far, there’s no Bling Empire Season 2 trailer just yet. However, back when Netflix announced the season’s renewal, the streamer did release a video hyping up the show (as well as Selling Sunset), using clips from already-released episodes and teasing new ones are "coming soon."

Bling Empire Season 2 Cast

Fans are hopeful to see the return of everyone in Season 1's main cast: Kevin Kreider, Kelly Mi Li, Anna Shay, Kane Lim, Kim Lee, Christine Chiu, and Cherie Chan. Christine and Cherie both seem to still be with their respective partners, Dr. Gabriel Chiu and Jessey Lee, so they will likely be back too. However, it's possible one Bling Empire guy, Andrew Gray, might not show up in Season 2, since he and Kelly announced their breakup just hours before Netflix revealed the show's renewal.

Netflix

On April 15, 2022, Netflix also revealed two new people will be joining the Season 2 cast: businesswoman Mimi Morris and entrepreneur (and former Rich Kids of Beverly Hills star) Dorothy Wang.

Stay tuned for more Bling Empire Season 2 updates as they're announced. Until then, you can stream Bling Empire Season 1 on Netflix.