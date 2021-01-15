The 'Bling Empire' Cast's Instagrams Are Just As Over The Top As The Show

Get ready to indulge in a new reality show that can best be described as Crazy Rich Asians meets Real Housewives. Netflix's Bling Empire, which premiered Jan. 15, follows all the dramatic the ups and downs of a group of ultra-wealthy Asian American friends living it up in Los Angeles. If you find their luxurious antics hard to believe at times, the Bling Empire cast's Instagrams show their lives really are as charmed as they seem on-screen.

At least most viewers will be able to relate to cast member Kevin Kreider, who was shocked to move to Los Angeles from the Midwest and discover just how glamorous his new pals are. His exclusive friend group is full of people who see renting out the city's famous Rodeo Drive for a Chinese New Year party or dropping by Paris in a private jet regularly as no big deal, giving audiences a peek into a world of soirees and designer goods that are often mind-boggling.

Pretty much everyone is dressed to perfection, with the couture and luxurious houses to match. But since Bling Empire has just 10 episodes in its first season, many fans are bound to learn even more about their glitzy lives by peeking on their Instagrams:

Kevin Kreider

As a Korean adoptee raised by a white, Midwestern family, Kevin often acts as an audience surrogate who's blown away by his friends' lavish lifestyles. He works as a model, with plenty of shirtless selfies to prove it.

Kane Lim

The son of a Singaporean billionaire, Kane primarily uses Instagram to show off his glamorous belongings. His page is sure to give you serious shopping envy, with plenty of designer unboxings and shopping sprees to go around.

Christine Chiu

A self-described "philanthropist/investor/couture collector," Christine recently became a mom to her young song Gabriel, who she calls "Baby G." The socialite regularly shares pics of her and her family dressed in designer outfits all around L.A.

Gabriel Chiu

Christina's husband, Dr. Gabriel "Gabe" Chiu, is a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon with a major professional following of his own. Although many of Gabe's post advertise his work, there are still plenty of chic family photos featuring Christina and Baby G.

Anna Shay

Anna is described as "reclusive" in Bling Empire, and her privacy is definitely reflected in her modest Instagram presence. Her account has 50 posts and fewer than 1,000 followers, but it gives occasional peeks into her couture-filled photoshoots and exclusive event appearances.

Kelly Mi Li

After moving to L.A. to get over her ex, the entrepreneur and "travel junkie" started dating actor Andrew Gray. It's unclear whether the pair is still together these days (he's been absent from her Instagram since 2018), but Kelly is busy loving on her dogs and planning vacations in the meantime.

Andrew Gray

Kelly's on-again, off-again boyfriend Andrew is an actor who's best known for playing the Red Power Ranger in the show Power Rangers Megaforce. He primarily uses Instagram to promote his work, along with the occasional workout video.

Kim Lee

As a renowned DJ and dancer for iconic artists like Nicki Minaj and Kanye West, Kim became a star long before appearing in Bling Empire. When she's not working, she's often sharing pictures from luxury photoshoots for magazines like L'Officiel and ELLE. IMO, her feed gives off major Kardashian-Jenner sister vibes and I'm here for it.

Cherie Chan

Cherie is very family-oriented, and even welcomed her second child, baby Jevon, while filming the show. Apart from posting plenty of selfies, she mainly shares sweet shots of her kids and flexes her cooking skills.

Jessey Lee

Jessey is Cherie's partner and the father of her kids. With just over 200 followers, he's much more private about his personal life than many of his castmates. Still, he does share some cute couple selfies with Cherie from time to time.

Jaime Xie

Jaime is only 23, but Vogue has already singled her out as Bling Empire's most fashionable cast member. Her Insta definitely reflects that, as the socialite almost exclusively shares snapshots of herself dressed in high-fashion favorites like Prada and Chanel.

Bling Empire Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.