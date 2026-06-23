As the rumored summer date for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding approaches, a bunch of their celebrity friends have been confirming their invitations to the romantic bash. Swift’s famous buddies like Suki Waterhouse and Ed Sheeran are on the guest list — even if the exact details of the exclusive event are still in question (is the vibe a classy Rhode Island soiree or an inescapable MSG-sized New York takeover?). While the nuptials are still shrouded in mystery, new details have emerged about the most talked about name when it comes to the star-studded attendees: Blake Lively.

Though Lively has had been one of Swift’s closest friends for about a decade, some recent legal issues seemed to throw a wrench in their relationship. And according to a June 22 Page Six report, Lively is persona non grata at Swift and Kelce’s big day. “There hasn’t been an olive branch when it comes to their friendship, and Taylor hasn’t extended a wedding invitation to Blake,” an unnamed source told the outlet.

A day earlier, Entertainment Tonight also reported that Swift and Lively had not mended their friendship, denying a Daily Mail story claiming the former BFFs had been trying to fix things. It seems the bad blood is still flowing between these two.

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The source of the recent friendship rift is widely believed to be the highly publicisized sexual assault and defamation lawsuits between Lively and her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni, which persisted all through 2025 and into 2026. Swift became unwittingly involved in the legal battle, with Baldoni’s lawsuit not-so-subtly implying that the singer was part of the tense set dynamics at one point.

Though Swift’s subpoena was dropped, it let to several reports that she and Lively were on the outs due to the dramatic situation, as fans noticed the two had halted all interactions and read into Swift’s timely song lyrics about having friends who have been “cancelled.”

Prior to this rumored fallout, Swift and Lively were so close that Swift had even been named the godmother to Lively’s children, having previously incorporated the kids on her album folklore.