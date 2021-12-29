K-Pop
The Top 13 BTS Moments Of 2021 Will ARMYs Proud

It was a banner year for the superstars.

By Michele Mendez
From collaborating with Coldplay and Megan Thee Stallion to going No. 1 with singles like “Butter” and “Permission to Dance,” BTS had such an eventful 2021. Here were just 13 of the group’s most memorable moments from the past year.

Feb. 23: BTS Performed On MTV Unplugged For The First Time

BTS’ debut performance on MTV Unplugged was one for the books. Their setlist included four songs off their Be album — “Telepathy,” “Blue & Grey,” “Life Goes On,” and “Dynamite” — as well as an emotional cover of Coldplay’s “Fix You.”

