It was a banner year for the superstars.
From collaborating with Coldplay and Megan Thee Stallion to going No. 1 with singles like “Butter” and “Permission to Dance,” BTS had such an eventful 2021. Here were just 13 of the group’s most memorable moments from the past year.
BTS’ debut performance on MTV Unplugged was one for the books. Their setlist included four songs off their Be album — “Telepathy,” “Blue & Grey,” “Life Goes On,” and “Dynamite” — as well as an emotional cover of Coldplay’s “Fix You.”