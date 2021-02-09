Get excited, ARMYs, because BTS just booked another legendary stage: MTV Unplugged. The series, which focuses on acoustic performances, has been around since the late '80s, so a lot of iconic artists have appeared on the show over the years, including Nirvana, Paul McCartney, Mariah Carey, and more. Since each star on their roster has left a footprint on music, BTS was bound to be invited someday. Now, fans can rejoice because that day is coming sooner than later. Here's everything you need to know about BTS' MTV Unplugged concert details to get prepared.

MTV announced BTS as their latest Unplugged guest in a Feb. 9 tweet. "@BTS_twt is coming to MTV for one DYNAMITE night with #MTVUnplugged," the company's official Twitter account wrote. Fans were ecstatic over the news because only the biggest stars appear on the show, and BTS was so deserving of an invite.

After launching in 1989, MTV Unplugged became a huge hit in the '90s and early 2000s. From Elton John and Aerosmith, to Shakira and Jay-Z, just about every major artist has been a guest. Their episodes were so loved that many of their performances turned into live albums, and some of those records even earned Grammy awards. BTS' appearance is expected to be big as well, so here are all the details about their concert you need to know.

Air Date

Fans won't have to wait long to see BTS appear on MTV Unplugged. Their episode is scheduled on MTV for Tuesday, Feb. 23, at 9 p.m. ET. Make sure to mark this in your calendars, ARMYs, because you don't want to miss out.

Promos

To go along with their announcement, MTV gave fans a promo of BTS' guest appearance on Feb. 9. Fans will be happy to hear all seven members will be present. After Suga announced his hiatus in November 2020 due to his shoulder surgery, ARMYs didn't know when he'll return, so seeing him in the promo was a nice surprise.

By the looks of it, BTS will perform in various sets and outfits. In some shots, they're sitting together backed by a live band, but in others, they're performing while standing in the middle of a set.

How to Stream

If you can't watch BTS' episode live on TV on MTV, no worries. You can also stream the show on MTV's official website. All you need to do is log in with your cable provider.

In case you don't have cable, you can stream the episode wherever MTV is available, including Hulu, Philo, Sling TV, fuboTV, YouTube TV, Vidgo, AT&T TV Now, and TVision.

Setlist

According to a press release by MTV, fans can expect "never-before-seen versions of the group’s most career-defining hits and songs from their latest album BE (Essential Edition) in intimate settings." Besides that, the promo teased BTS will perform all "their hits," including "Dynamite."

Where was BTS' MTV Unplugged Set Filmed?

Due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, BTS will perform from Seoul, South Korea. ARMYs know virtual performances allow the group more creativity. Since they have more freedom to choose what kind of sets and special effects they'll use, their episode will definitely be one to remember.

Remember ARMYs: BTS' MTV Unplugged concert is only weeks away, so it will be here sooner than you know it!