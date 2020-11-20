ARMYs are wide awake thanks to new music. BTS dropped their latest album, BE, on Friday, Nov. 20, and fans' emotions were all over the place after listening to each track. Different songs meant different feelings for fans, but everyone was wondering what do BTS' "Telepathy" lyrics mean in English, and the answer will leave you will all the feels — and dreaming about the boys serenading you with this track.

Speculation about the meaning behind each song started swirling on Twitter the very second BTS unveiled the tracklist for BE on Nov. 10. According to the Korea Music Copyright Association, "Telepathy" is a self-composed song by Suga, in which RM and Jungkook were a part of as well. Some Twitter users were also able to get their eyes on the first line of the song, in which the lyrics are: "The day I meet you out of the same days I feel the most..."

The sweet sound of the song got fans even more excited for what was to come on BE, and now that the full album is here, there are so many lyrics to read through and connect with. When it comes to "Telepathy" the song stands out as a love ballad to ARMYs where the boys sing about how happy their fans all over the world make them. The intro itself screams romance with the lyrics:

"Every time during the same day / I am the happiest when I meet you / Every time even in a different everyday life / You're the most special person to me."

Check out the full lyrics below and prepare to swoon.

Intro:

Everything's fine

There won't be any pain

Lately, I don't know

I feel like I'm floating

Thanks a lot to time

I'm writing a song like this

This is a song for you

Yeah song, yeah song

Verse 1:

Now let's go to the blue sea

That blue sea we used to play with

Worries are usеless for a while

Let it go for a whilе

Let's have fun together, remembering together

A small island in the middle of the blue sea

Verse 2:

Even though we're far away now

Our hearts are still the same

Even if you're not by my side, yeah

Even if I'm not by your side, yeah

You know we're together

Chorus:

Every time during the same day

I am the happiest when I meet you

Every time even in a different everyday life

You're the most special person to me

Verse 3:

I wake up in the morning like wild grass

I check you like a mirror

You're the only one in my eyes

Another heavy bruise Murphak

I stroll around and think about this star

Allowing our distance

Oh, can I be your Bibilly Hills

Like you did the same to me (Baby)

Verse 4:

Too fast is a little dangerous

Too slow is a little boring

Not too fast

Or not even too slow

Let's go at our own speed

This is a pretty long fun roller coaster

Chorus:

Even though we're far away now

Our hearts are still the same

Even if you're not by my side, yeah

Even if I'm not by your side, yeah

You know we're together

Every time during the same day

I am the happiest when I meet you

Every time even in a different everyday life

You're the most special person to me