What Do BTS' "Telepathy" Lyrics Mean In English? The Boys Declare Their Love For ARMYs
ARMYs are wide awake thanks to new music. BTS dropped their latest album, BE, on Friday, Nov. 20, and fans' emotions were all over the place after listening to each track. Different songs meant different feelings for fans, but everyone was wondering what do BTS' "Telepathy" lyrics mean in English, and the answer will leave you will all the feels — and dreaming about the boys serenading you with this track.
Speculation about the meaning behind each song started swirling on Twitter the very second BTS unveiled the tracklist for BE on Nov. 10. According to the Korea Music Copyright Association, "Telepathy" is a self-composed song by Suga, in which RM and Jungkook were a part of as well. Some Twitter users were also able to get their eyes on the first line of the song, in which the lyrics are: "The day I meet you out of the same days I feel the most..."
The sweet sound of the song got fans even more excited for what was to come on BE, and now that the full album is here, there are so many lyrics to read through and connect with. When it comes to "Telepathy" the song stands out as a love ballad to ARMYs where the boys sing about how happy their fans all over the world make them. The intro itself screams romance with the lyrics:
"Every time during the same day / I am the happiest when I meet you / Every time even in a different everyday life / You're the most special person to me."
Check out the full lyrics below and prepare to swoon.
Intro:
Everything's fine
There won't be any pain
Lately, I don't know
I feel like I'm floating
Thanks a lot to time
I'm writing a song like this
This is a song for you
Yeah song, yeah song
Verse 1:
Now let's go to the blue sea
That blue sea we used to play with
Worries are usеless for a while
Let it go for a whilе
Let's have fun together, remembering together
A small island in the middle of the blue sea
Verse 2:
Even though we're far away now
Our hearts are still the same
Even if you're not by my side, yeah
Even if I'm not by your side, yeah
You know we're together
Chorus:
Every time during the same day
I am the happiest when I meet you
Every time even in a different everyday life
You're the most special person to me
Verse 3:
I wake up in the morning like wild grass
I check you like a mirror
You're the only one in my eyes
Another heavy bruise Murphak
I stroll around and think about this star
Allowing our distance
Oh, can I be your Bibilly Hills
Like you did the same to me (Baby)
Verse 4:
Too fast is a little dangerous
Too slow is a little boring
Not too fast
Or not even too slow
Let's go at our own speed
This is a pretty long fun roller coaster
Chorus:
Even though we're far away now
Our hearts are still the same
Even if you're not by my side, yeah
Even if I'm not by your side, yeah
You know we're together
Every time during the same day
I am the happiest when I meet you
Every time even in a different everyday life
You're the most special person to me