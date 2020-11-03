BTS' highly-anticipated BE album is nearly here. Although there are only a few more weeks left until the record drops on Nov. 20, fans are still in the dark about whether the project will have any features. Fans know RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have had their eyes set on a few artists they want to collaborate with for a while, so it's possible those team-ups could have already happened without ARMYs knowing. So, will BTS' BE album have collaborations? Let's take a look at some potential features.

In May 2019, BTS confirmed they were planning something with Khalid. When asked about potential collabs in the future during an interview with 102.7 KIIS-FM Los Angeles, RM said, "I have to mention Khalid, our friend, it's really happening, so please stay tuned for our Khalid collaboration." ARMYs thought it would be the perfect team up because BTS and the "Love Lies" singer have a long history together. A few weeks later, Khalid teased "something will arrive" between him and BTS during an interview with BBC.

Fans predicted their collab would be on BTS' Map of the Soul: 7, which dropped in January, so when that didn't happen, they began speculating it could be on the group's BE album or Khalid's third studio record, which is reportedly coming soon as well.

Watch RM confirm the collab near the 9:29 mark below.

Moving on to... Ariana Grande! At the 2020 Grammy Awards, BTS said they met Grande backstage and they both got a chance to watch each other rehearse. The group was so amazed seeing Grande perform and expressed hopes they could work with her one day. "We always want to collaborate with Ariana. She’s the one right now and she’s the best," RM gushed on the Grammys red carpet. "Please collaborate with us Ari."

New Hope Club has also been a fan of BTS for a long time and they've even covered a few of their songs, like "Fake Love," "The Truth Untold," and "Make It Right." During a March 6 VLIVE, V revealed he loved the group's music, too. That's when NHC's Reece Bibby reached out to BTS to collaborate. "NHC X BTS Big love to @bts.bighitofficial," Bibby captioned an IG Story. "V let's write some songs @BTS_twt," NHC's Blake Richardson tweeted afterward.

"All right let me know," BTS tweeted in response. If the team up happened, the project could be on V's first mixtape, which could be released by the end of 2020, or on BTS' next album.

Finally, BTS could collaborate with... BTS! The members have split into sub-units numerous times through the years, and it's likely they will do it again on BE. Fans have a few theories for potential sub-units. Thanks to BTS' Map of the Soul ON:E concert VCRs, fans think the groups will be V and RM, Jin, Suga, and Jimin, and J-Hope and Jungkook. In case that's wrong, BTS' first BE concept photo also teased collabs between Suga and J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook, and Jin, V, and RM.

Basically, ARMYs should be prepared for anything when BE drops on Nov. 20.