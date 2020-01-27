The Grammys are where the best music moments happen, and a great opportunity for celebs to connect with their idols. While chatting on the red carpet, BTS' RM revealed the next artist he'd like to collaborate with, and it's none other than Ariana Grande. This video of RM asking Ariana Grande to collaborate at the Grammys has fans so excited about the possibility.

On Sunday, Jan. 26, BTS arrived in style at the Grammys red carpet. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook all opted for neutral-colored long coats, which were totally different than their black suits at last year's ceremony. The BTS ARMY swooned over the members' unique looks, but they especially couldn't get over Jimin's long, blonde hair, since he was sporting silver hair just days before.

Apart from BTS' red carpet looks, the BTS ARMY looked forward to the group's interviews to see if they spilled any details about their upcoming album, Map of the Soul: 7, due out Feb. 21. Speaking with E!, RM said the album is "gonna be whatever you're expecting but better."

Fans didn't get much info about MOTS:7, but RM did reveal that, while preparing for their Grammys performance with Lil Nas X, they met Grande backstage.

"She wanted to see our rehearsals and we saw hers and she saw ours," RM explained, before revealing he'd like to work with her in the future.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

"Please collaborate with us Ari," RM told the camera. To show how much they love Grande, all of BTS sang a snippet of her Thank U, Next hit single, "7 Rings."

Watch the epic moment below.

Of course, RM's comment got ARMYs and Arianators so hyped for a possible collaboration.

Days before the Grammy Awards, Grande shared a picture with BTS (minus Suga) from their run-in. "Look who i bumped into at rehearsal :)," Grande captioned her post.

Grande and BTS have been supporting each other for a while now. In May 2019, BTS' Jungkook actually attended Grande's concert at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

"I felt and learned a lot after seeing her stage. I am really challenged by her stage and will try harder! #ArianaGrande," Jungkook tweeted after the show.

Grande then shared a selfie with Jungkook on Instagram. "Screaming. 🖤 thank u soooooo much for coming to my show, Jungkook. it meant so much. love u sm," she captioned her Instagram.

Now, months later, Grande finally met all the BTS members, and RM is ~officially~ asking her for a collab. Ball's in your court, Ari!

BTS has collaborated with so many amazing artists already, like Lil Nas X, Lauv, and Charli XCX, and Grande would be a perfect addition to that list. Just saying!