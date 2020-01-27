The Grammy Awards red carpet was absolutely full of superstars on Sunday, Jan. 26, but once BTS arrived, it was clear all eyes were on the K-Pop boy band sensation. As per usual for the hair-shifting group, the boys' hairstyles made a massive splash — and ARMYs couldn't help but freak out over one member's new 'do in particular. These tweets about Jimin's long hair at the Grammys feature fans hyping the new look. For ARMYs, his long blonde locks totally stole the show.

For superfans of BTS, the ever-changing hairstyles of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are always a huge deal, so of course the boy band was going to show up with a surprise new look for the Grammys. This time, the spotlight was definitely on Jimin, who debuted long, blonde bands on the red carpet. Paired with his black leather duster and charcoal turtleneck, the look was so severe and so high-fashion.

The new hairdo came as an extra-special surprise for ARMYs since Jimin had just debuted shaggy silver hair a few days before music's biggest night. Even more recently, a photo of Jimin sporting a tiny ponytail during dance rehearsals also sent fans into a tailspin. That pic was black-and-white, though, which makes it impossible to tell if he was still rocking his silver hair at that time or had already gone blonde.

More to come...