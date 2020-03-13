So many artists have expressed desire to work with BTS. With their diverse discography, they've attracted a variety of artists from every genre. Lately, BTS has caught the attention of British pop trio New Hope Club, who specifically reached out to V asking for a collab. Surprisingly, the member replied back, and their Twitter exchange has fans shook. As for whether BTS' V will collaborate with New Hope Club, it's too early to tell.

If you're wondering how this exchange happened, know it's been two years in the making, because New Hope Club has been fans of BTS ever since 2018. That year, the trio shared English covers of BTS' "Fake Love" and "The Truth Untold." Their covers were a big hit among the BTS ARMY, as each video accumulated over 300,000 views and thousands of comments. In October 2019, NHC also shared a cover of BTS' "Make It Right" on TikTok.

Flash forward to March 6, 2020, and V revealed he was a big fan of NHC, too. In a livestream with RM, V said he had been listening to the trio's songs lately. Shortly after the stream aired, NHC's Reece Bibby saw it and reached out to BTS on Instagram.

"NHC X BTS Big love to @bts.bighitofficial," he captioned an IG Story.

The group didn't reply, so NHC's Blake Richardson reached out to V on Twitter. "V let's write some songs @BTS_twt," he wrote.

The group was finally successful the second time, because BTS finally wrote back. "All right let me know," they tweeted. Although the tweet didn't mention which BTS member replied, fans think it's likely V.

"Who wants to see this happen," Bibby asked both his and BTS' fans after seeing V's message.

The responses came flooding in, as fans revealed they're totally down for a BTS and NHC team up.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Their Twitter exchange came shortly after BTS' Suga and Max Schneider sparked collaboration rumors as well. BTS' collabs always sound amazing, so here's hoping V will actually meet up with the trio soon to get that project rolling.