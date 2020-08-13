After months of not performing live in front of ARMYs due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, BTS is getting back onto the live concert scene, but in an unexpected way. BTS' Map Of The Soul ON:E concert details reveal the boys' first live concert since social-distancing restrictions were put in place will be like nothing anyone's done before. Thankfully, it's happening really soon, so it won't be long before fans see what the group has been planning all this time.

BTS and ARMY have a close relationship, so not being able to see each other in person has been hard for both sides. This year, BTS was supposed to tour the world in support of their Map of the Soul: 7 album, which they released in February, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, they were forced to postpone their shows until 2021. As of now, they haven't announced their rescheduled tour dates, so fans have been waiting to find out when they'll see BTS live in concert again. For a select number of fans, that day will happen this fall.

On Aug. 13, Big Hit Entertainment revealed during a corporate briefing that BTS will hold a concert that a select number of fans will be able to attend in person over the course of two nights. The performance will also stream live online, meaning any ARMY in the world can see the event go down. Fans will definitely want to tune in because BTS will perform their songs from the MOTS:7 album for the first time.

"This October, there will be a BTS performance that will be both streamed online and held offline. After a long wait, you can finally look forward to performances of MAP OF THE SOUL : 7 at the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL : ONE concert," the company said during the briefing, according to a fan translation.

The company elaborated on the details on BTS' fan community app, Weverse, revealing the concert will happen both online and offline simultaneously on Oct. 10 and 11 in Seoul. If you're wondering how the live performance will happen safely amid the coronavirus pandemic, seating will be very limited, allowing for adequate social distancing measures to be taken in accordance with government-mandated COVID-19 prevention guidelines.

Shortly after they made the big announcement, the company shared a poster for the upcoming concert.

Needless to say, the concert has fans pumped for the guys' upcoming schedule.

Pricing information for the livestream event have not been announced just yet, but based on Big Hit's past livestreamed events, fans can probably expect to pay around $30 for access.

Whether they're offline or online, BTS' performances never fail to take fans' breath away.