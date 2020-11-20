What Do BTS' "Blue & Grey" Lyrics Mean In English? The Message Is Dark, But So Real
The day ARMYs have been dreaming about for months is finally here. BTS dropped their latest album, BE, on Friday, Nov. 20, and there's already so much buzz about it. Whether you've been waiting for a specific song or to hear your favorite BTS member bust out a ballad, fans are already wondering: What do BTS' "Blue & Grey" lyrics mean in English? Luckily, I've got the answers for you, but they may leave you feeling broken-hearted.
Fans knew they could expect the full album on Nov. 20, but, of course, there was a ton of other stuff that comes with a record release that even ARMYs couldn't anticipate. On Nov. 10, fans went wild on Twitter after the group posted the full tracklist for BE, and they noticed that "Blue & Grey" was a song on the album. Initially, ARMYs thought the song was going to be a solo on V's upcoming mixtape, because he had previously teased the tune during an episode of BTS' In The Soop series.
At the time, fans noticed an unreleased song playing in the background of the show when V was casually taking a canoe ride, where he teased lyrics like, "Where's my angel / I'm sick and tired of everything / Someone come and save myself 'cause I can't take it anymore."
Now that the full song is here, ARMYs are taken on an emotional journey where the boys sing about experiencing anxiety, depression, and feelings of isolation.
Piggybacking off of the lyrics V already teased, on the track he sings: "A weary sigh of a tiring day / I guess everyone's happy / Can you look at me? / 'Cause I am blue and grey / The meaning of the tears reflected in the mirror / My color hidden with a smile, blue and grey."
On the second verse, Suga gets really deep, singing: "I don't know where it went wrong / Ever since I was a kid, I've had a blue question mark in my hеad / Maybe that's why I've been living so fiercely / But when I look back, I'm all by myself / That hazy shadow that swallows me up / Still, the blue question mark, is it anxiety or depression? / How am I so regretful? / Or maybe it's me that loneliness gave birth to / I still don't know, dark blue / I hope it doesn't erode me, I'll find an exit."
Check out the full lyrics below:
Intro: V & Jung Kook:
Where is my angel
The end of the day
Someone come and save me, please
A weary sigh of a tiring dayI guess everyone's happy
Can you look at me? 'Cause I am blue and grey
The meaning of the tears reflected in the mirror
My color hidden with a smile, blue and grey
Verse 2: Suga
I don't know where it went wrong
Ever since I was a kid, I've had a blue question mark in my hеad
Maybe that's why I've been living so fiercеly
But when I look back, I'm all by myself
That hazy shadow that swallows me up
Still, the blue question mark, is it anxiety or depression?
How am I so regretful?
Or maybe it's me that loneliness gave birth to
I still don't know, dark blue
I hope it doesn't erode me, I'll find an exit
Chorus: Jin & Jungkook & Jimin & V
I just wanna be happier
To melt the cold me
My hands have reached out countless times
Colorless echo
Oh, this ground feels so heavier
I am singing by myselfI just wanna be happier
Am I being too greedy?
Post-Chorus: Jungkook & Jin, Jimin & V:
I felt when I walked on the cold winter streets
The sound of my fast heartbeat breathing
I still feel it
Don't say it's okay
'Cause it's not okay
Please don't leave me alone, it hurts too much
Verse 2: J-Hope & RM:
The streets I usually walk and the light I always receive
But today it's a strange scene
Is it dull or is it broken?
But it's heavy, this lump of metal
A grey rhino is approaching
I'm just standing there without focus
I don't feel like myself at this momentI'm just not scared
I don't believe in a God
Colorful words are annoying
A large grey area is way more convenient
Hundreds of millions of grey facial expressions here
When it rains, my world
Dancing over this city
It's foggy on a clear day
Always together on rainy days
A toast to all the dust here
Chorus: Jungkook, Jimin, V, Jin:
I just wanna be happier
Feel the warmth of my hands
It's not warm, so I need you more
Oh, this ground feels so heavier
I am singing by myself
In the distant future, if I laugh
I'll tell you I did
Outro: V:
After secretly picking up the words in the air
Now I fall asleep in the morning, good night