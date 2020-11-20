The day ARMYs have been dreaming about for months is finally here. BTS dropped their latest album, BE, on Friday, Nov. 20, and there's already so much buzz about it. Whether you've been waiting for a specific song or to hear your favorite BTS member bust out a ballad, fans are already wondering: What do BTS' "Blue & Grey" lyrics mean in English? Luckily, I've got the answers for you, but they may leave you feeling broken-hearted.

Fans knew they could expect the full album on Nov. 20, but, of course, there was a ton of other stuff that comes with a record release that even ARMYs couldn't anticipate. On Nov. 10, fans went wild on Twitter after the group posted the full tracklist for BE, and they noticed that "Blue & Grey" was a song on the album. Initially, ARMYs thought the song was going to be a solo on V's upcoming mixtape, because he had previously teased the tune during an episode of BTS' In The Soop series.

At the time, fans noticed an unreleased song playing in the background of the show when V was casually taking a canoe ride, where he teased lyrics like, "Where's my angel / I'm sick and tired of everything / Someone come and save myself 'cause I can't take it anymore."

Now that the full song is here, ARMYs are taken on an emotional journey where the boys sing about experiencing anxiety, depression, and feelings of isolation.

Piggybacking off of the lyrics V already teased, on the track he sings: "A weary sigh of a tiring day / I guess everyone's happy / Can you look at me? / 'Cause I am blue and grey / The meaning of the tears reflected in the mirror / My color hidden with a smile, blue and grey."

On the second verse, Suga gets really deep, singing: "I don't know where it went wrong / Ever since I was a kid, I've had a blue question mark in my hеad / Maybe that's why I've been living so fiercely / But when I look back, I'm all by myself / That hazy shadow that swallows me up / Still, the blue question mark, is it anxiety or depression? / How am I so regretful? / Or maybe it's me that loneliness gave birth to / I still don't know, dark blue / I hope it doesn't erode me, I'll find an exit."

Check out the full lyrics below:

Intro: V & Jung Kook:

Where is my angel

The end of the day

Someone come and save me, please

A weary sigh of a tiring dayI guess everyone's happy

Can you look at me? 'Cause I am blue and grey

The meaning of the tears reflected in the mirror

My color hidden with a smile, blue and grey

Verse 2: Suga

I don't know where it went wrong

Ever since I was a kid, I've had a blue question mark in my hеad

Maybe that's why I've been living so fiercеly

But when I look back, I'm all by myself

That hazy shadow that swallows me up

Still, the blue question mark, is it anxiety or depression?

How am I so regretful?

Or maybe it's me that loneliness gave birth to

I still don't know, dark blue

I hope it doesn't erode me, I'll find an exit

Chorus: Jin & Jungkook & Jimin & V

I just wanna be happier

To melt the cold me

My hands have reached out countless times

Colorless echo

Oh, this ground feels so heavier

I am singing by myselfI just wanna be happier

Am I being too greedy?

Post-Chorus: Jungkook & Jin, Jimin & V:

I felt when I walked on the cold winter streets

The sound of my fast heartbeat breathing

I still feel it

Don't say it's okay

'Cause it's not okay

Please don't leave me alone, it hurts too much

Verse 2: J-Hope & RM:

The streets I usually walk and the light I always receive

But today it's a strange scene

Is it dull or is it broken?

But it's heavy, this lump of metal

A grey rhino is approaching

I'm just standing there without focus

I don't feel like myself at this momentI'm just not scared

I don't believe in a God

Colorful words are annoying

A large grey area is way more convenient

Hundreds of millions of grey facial expressions here

When it rains, my world

Dancing over this city

It's foggy on a clear day

Always together on rainy days

A toast to all the dust here

Chorus: Jungkook, Jimin, V, Jin:

I just wanna be happier

Feel the warmth of my hands

It's not warm, so I need you more

Oh, this ground feels so heavier

I am singing by myself

In the distant future, if I laugh

I'll tell you I did

Outro: V:

After secretly picking up the words in the air

Now I fall asleep in the morning, good night