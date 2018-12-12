20 Winter Pickup Lines That’ll Literally Break The Ice

1. I'm wearing so many layers it's going to take me a while to get naked, but you can watch.

2. I lost my scarf, can I wrap you around me instead?

3. Black ice isn't the only thing that brings me to my knees.

4. Did you hear today's weather report? Hopefully we can expect a few more inches tonight.

5. Are you a busy two-way street with parking on both sides? Because I hope you get plowed in a timely manner tonight.

6. Class/work might be canceled, but that body don't quit.

7. I usually warm up by the fireplace, but you're hotter.

8. I like your earmuffs. Maybe my roommate can borrow them when we're talking dirty at my house tonight.

9. Brrrrrrr-ing some takeout over to my place and let's watch a bad movie.

10. Candy-cane I have your number?

11. My roommate's work/classes were canceled too. Can I come over?

12. We can work on lowering your heat bill tonight, because you won't be getting cold.

13. Are you a snowball? Because I bet you'll melt in my hands... or my mouth.

14. I'll defrost your windshield while you get ready for work.

15. It doesn't matter how cold it gets outside, whenever I think about you, I get hot.

16. Did an icicle just melt in my pants? Or am I just thinking about you again?

17. Want to come over and make snow angels... in bed?

18. We don't even need to build a fire tonight, because that body is already on fire.

19. Lose the sled and ride me instead.

20. You make me feel like a snowflake when you're around. One touch and I melt.