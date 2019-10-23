12 Funny Texts To Send Your Partner That’ll Brighten Their Day

A good belly laugh can be the perfect pick-me-up to gift your partner during a hectic day. After all, one of the best parts about being in a relationship is having someone around to lighten to mood. Coming up with some funny texts to send your partner is not only a great way to make them smile, but it can also help keep the connection between you and bae strong, even when you're apart. According to Tami Sasson, an NYC-based mental health therapist and wellness coach, sharing a laugh with someone has the power to foster deeper connections and emotional bonds.

"Laughter can connect us with others, which also leads to better mental health," Sasson previously told Elite Daily. "When we share joy and connection with others we feel better." It's hardly a secret that there are so many things throughout the day that can cause someone's mood to dip, and being surprised by a funny text can be the perfect way to shift their energy in a positive direction. So, it might be time to consider replacing your standard check-in text with something that will make your partner chuckle. Although everyone's humor is a little different, if you need some knee-jerking inspiration, here are some texts that won't disappoint.

1. "Your body has 65% water and guess what? I am very thirsty at the moment." — Pop XO

2. "I can’t decide what I want more, food or you? Food… No, you. Maybe, food on you!" — Pop XO

3. “Baby, if you were a fruit you’d be a fineapple.”

— Everyday Know

4. "If you were a vegetable you know what you’ll be? A cute-cumber!"

— Pop XO

5. “If you were a browser, you’d be called FireFoxy.” — Everyday Know

6. “According to the second law of thermodynamics, you’re supposed to share your hotness with me.” — Everyday Know

7. "Are you an appendix? Because I don’t understand you or know how you work, but this feeling in my stomach makes me feel the urge to make out with you." — Everyday Know

8. "Last night I had a dream that you were Bob Ross and I was a painted tree. I'm not sure what it means, but I'm honored to be your muse"

— Unknown

9. "I love you a latte. Even more than my morning cup of a coffee, so you know it's serious." — Unknown

10. "Have the best day ever, and if someone tries to ruin it for you, send me their name and I will yell at them." — Unknown

11. "All I want is to make a cuddle burrito with you. I'll be the guac and you can be the cheese." — Unknown

12. “Are you a sheep cause your body is unbaaaaalievable, baaaaabe”

— Everyday Know

When it comes to relationships, being able to make your partner laugh is a great way to connect while you're both going about your day. So, it's time to send bae some texts that will #activate their abdomen.